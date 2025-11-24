Despite Loss, Chrishon McCray Delivers Explosive Showing for MSU
Despite their eighth loss in a row, the most recent being against the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Michigan State Spartans are still fighting for a Big Ten win in their last game of the season.
Their final opponent will be against the Maryland Terapins, and every star player the team has will need to do everything they did well against the Hawkeyes once more and then some.
One of, if not the most important, stars will be wide receiver Chrishon McCray, who exploded against the Hawkeyes, with much to do again after his high level of play.
What Chrishon McCray Did Against Iowa
- In one of his first games with freshman quarterback Alessio Milivojevic at the helm, McCray was able to haul in six receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns.
- He was the most explosive piece that the team had against the Hawkeyes, and many of his plays were very encouraging for fans to watch amidst the loss.
- One of the biggest plays came when he leaped up for a contested catch in the endzone and managed to come down with the ball.
- Furthermore, he was a quick check-down option for Milivojevic, who was being pressured relentlessly for the duration of the game.
- McCray had already been an electric playmaker for the team before facing the Hawkeyes, and he lived up to the title once game time arrived.
- However, he will have a lot to live up to once again against the Terapins, and everything that he did well against Iowa will have to be attained and more for the team to win.
What Chrishon McCray Will Have To Repeat
- While it is not a realistic expectation to believe that he will score twice again, as that is a lofty goal even against softer opponents, he will need to set up that many scores for his teammates.
- His consistent play must remain, as he was a cornerstone in the offense against Iowa that the team desperately needed after their loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions, and the team as a whole, which has had more cons than pros in recent memory.
- If the team is to go back to not having a cornerstone on offense, then the occurrences of blowouts will become much more common, not only for the final game of this season, but for next year as well.
Chrishon McCray exploded against Iowa in a game that, if any of the team's success in it could be attributed to one player, would have had a strong chance to be credited to him.
He will need to play just as well against the Terapins in the season finale, but for now, he is one of, if not the biggest, bright spots on the Spartans' roster.
