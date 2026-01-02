5 Biggest Transfer Portal Losses for Michigan State So Far

This transfer portal cycle is going to be one of drastic change for the Michigan State football program.

Players can officially enter the portal on Friday, but 35 Spartans have already made public their intention to do so . The portal will be open from Jan. 2 to 16. That is only the deadline to enter and leave the previous school, not the deadline to commit somewhere.

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald points while introducing himself to the crowd at a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald was officially hired by MSU on Monday. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

For Pat Fitzgerald to have a successful Year 1 in East Lansing, he and his staff need to come out with a nice haul of players. So many players have left via the transfer portal, but there is a good chance a comparable number join MSU through the portal as well.

A blank slate for Fitzgerald might be a good thing. Still, these five players hitting the portal have hurt the most.

WR Nick Marsh

Michigan State's Nick Marsh catches a pass while warming up before the game against Youngstown State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest name planning to leave Michigan State is certainly wide receiver Nick Marsh . He has two years of eligibility remaining, but MSU's leading receiver in 2024 and 2025 is likely only going to use one of them before becoming eligible for the NFL Draft. He's the most irreplaceable outgoing player for the Spartans this offseason, whether they are graduating or leaving via the portal.

As of Thursday evening, On3 ranks Marsh as the 19th-best player in the portal and the No. 3 wide receiver. He'll have options from around the country on where to go for 2026.

CB Aydan West

Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive back Aydan West (2) warms up prior at a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Losing Aydan West to the transfer portal is a huge blow to the future of MSU's secondary. He made four starts this past season as a true freshman and seemed primed to take a full-time starting role in 2026, especially with corners Malcolm Bell and Joshua Eaton both being out of eligibility. West will take his three years of eligibility elsewhere instead.

Michigan State's secondary will likely be almost entirely new players next season. In addition to Bell and Eaton departing, the Spartans are losing starting nickelback Ade Willie (portal) and safety Malik Spencer (out of eligibility). There is a chance MSU could get safety Nikai Martinez back, despite him being a senior this year, because he only appeared in four games due to injury and can therefore use a redshirt.

WR Chrishon McCray

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) scores a touchdown against the against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Another painful loss to the receiving corps is Chrishon McCray , with the impact certainly compounded by Marsh's pending departure as well, and with WR2 Omari Kelly being out of eligibility. McCray transferred to MSU from Kent State last offseason after being the Golden Flashes' top pass-catcher in 2023 and 2024. He finished with 24 catches, 330 yards, and three touchdowns this year, finishing third on the team in receiving yardage.

With McCray now leaving, that means Michigan State will be losing its six leaders in receiving yards from 2025. Expect to see some moves made there for the Spartans in the portal.

RB Makhi Frazier

Michigan State RB Makhi Frazier carries the ball against USC on Sept. 20, 2025 | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

In addition to losing their top six receivers, the Spartans are losing their two leading rushers. Second running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver is out of eligibility, but starting running back Makhi Frazier is leaving voluntarily. He announced his intention to transfer the same day Jonathan Smith was fired .

Frazier ran for 520 yards and two touchdowns during his first year where he received a serious amount of touches. He'll be a true junior with two years of eligibility remaining at his next school. MSU's top returning back, at least for now, is Brandon Tullis , who had 301 yards and four touchdowns this year. With Frazier's elusiveness and ability to cut, it will be interesting to see how he does in a new offense, especially if its one with a better offensive line.

TE Michael Masunas

Michael Masunas | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans On SI

One player who many Spartan fans wanted to come back is tight end Michael Masunas . He'll have two years of eligibility left at his next school, but he seemed set to take on a bigger role in Michigan State's offense next year. Masunas was second on the depth chart, but still regularly played, and top tight end Jack Velling has exhausted his eligibility.

Masunas finished 2025 with 232 receiving yards, finishing fifth on the team, on 19 catches for three touchdowns. Instead of perhaps being the TE1 next year, the Tucson, Ariz. native will look for a fresh start somewhere else.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

