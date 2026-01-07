MSU Gets Key Wide Receiver to Withdraw from Transfer Portal

Sometimes, the best moves can be keeping what you already had.

Michigan State got a key player to withdraw from the transfer portal on Tuesday, as Chris Hummer of 247Sports reported that wide receiver Chrishon McCray would be returning to the Spartans. McCray had announced that he was planning on entering the transfer portal on New Year's Eve. Six days later, it looks like he's changed his mind.

Michigan State wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) tries to run through a tackle from Michigan defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) during a game on Oct. 25, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

McCray will end up being MSU's top returning wide receiver next year. He finished fourth on the team in 2025 with 330 receiving yards to go across 24 catches and three touchdowns. Top receiver Nick Marsh has already committed to Indiana in the portal, and second receiver Omari Kelly is out of eligibility. The same goes for tight end Jack Velling , who finished third in receiving yards.

Indications certainly seem to point towards McCray getting a larger role in 2026, partially because everyone ahead of him has left. Wide receiver is still likely going to be a position of need for the Spartans in the transfer portal, but this definitely is a start at filling that part of the offense. Michigan State has not added a wide receiver in the portal yet, but has either hosted or will host a few prospects on visits.

More on McCray

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) reacts after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Next season will be McCray's final year of eligibility and his second season at MSU. He is the first Spartan player who has entered the transfer portal and subsequently withdrawn. On3 had him ranked the 571st overall prospect in the transfer portal and 89th among wide receivers.

McCray began his collegiate career at Kent State. He was under-recruited coming out of high school, finishing as a two-star prospect and at 2,186th overall in the class of 2022, according to the 247Sports Composite. The website actually listed him as a running back. Kent State was his only listed FBS offer; his only other opportunities listed by 247Sports were from FCS Indiana State and Division II Findlay.

It did not take very long for McCray to contribute. He redshirted during his true freshman year with the Golden Flashes, but he broke out during the 2023 season. McCray ended up becoming Kent State's leading pass catcher during both that year and during 2024. It didn't come with much winning, though --- the Golden Flashes went 1-23 across those two years where he contributed.

McCray played mostly slot receiver during his first year at Michigan State. He was usually an outside receiver at Kent State. With the departures of Marsh and Kelly, it'll be interesting to see how new offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan utilizes him.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

