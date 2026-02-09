Oregon vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Monday, Feb. 9

The Indiana Hoosiers are looking for momentum in Big Ten play, and two overtime wins across their last three games are going a long way in doing exactly that. They're in a great spot to add another victory to their record on Monday night when they host the lowly Oregon Ducks, who have just one win in conference play.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this conference showdown.

Oregon vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Oregon +10.5 (-110)

Indiana -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Oregon +460

Indiana -650

Total

OVER 142.5 (-115)

UNDER 142.5 (-105)

Oregon vs. Indiana How to Watch

Date: Monday, February 9

Game Time: 8:30 pm ET

Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Oregon Record: 8-15 (1-11 in Big Ten)

Indiana Record: 16-8 (7-6 in Big Ten)

Oregon vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Oregon is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 7-1 in Oregon's last eight games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Oregon's last six road games

Oregon has lost 14 straight games as an underdog

Indiana is 4-2 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 6-2 in Indiana's last eight games

Indiana is 1-4 ATS in its last five game as a favorite

Oregon vs. Indiana Key Player to Watch

Lamar Wilkerson, G - Indiana Hoosiers

Lamar Wilkerson is by far the most important player on this Indiana Hoosiers team. He's leading the team in points, averaging 20.4, while also averaging 3.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 steals. He's red-hot coming into tonight, having scored 24+ points in three straight games. If he has another big performance tonight, Indiana should cruise to a win.

Oregon vs. Indiana Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I broke down why I'm not afraid to lay the points on Indiana:

In my opinion, Indiana is better than its record, and now the Hoosiers get to host a bad Oregon team. Indiana ranks 38th in effective field goal percentage and 76th in defensive efficiency. The Ducks rank 256th in effective field goal percentage and 242nd in defensive efficiency.

Oregon also ranks 214th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc, which could play a big role against an Indiana team that shoots plenty of three-point shots.

It's also worth noting that Indiana's effective field goal percentage goes up 6.7% when playing on its home court. I'm not afraid to lay the points with the Hoosiers tonight.

Pick: Indiana -10.5 (-110) via FanDuel

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!