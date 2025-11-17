Early Scouting Report of MSU’s Next Opposing QB, Mark Gronowski
The Michigan State Spartans are trying to snap a seven-game losing streak as they travel to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes next weekend.
MSU dropped a home game against the Penn State Nittany Lions this Saturday, as the offense could not move the ball against PSU’s stout defense. That will not be any better this Saturday, as Iowa boasts one of the best defenses in the country.
However, today, we are focusing on the offensive side of the ball for the Hawkeyes. Iowa’s offense has often been a point of comedy in the college football landscape, as Kirk Ferentz finds ways to win games despite having a poor offense.
That was expected to change this offseason, as Ferentz landed South Dakota State transfer quarterback Mark Gronowski. The two-time FCS national champion and two-time MVFC Offensive Player of the Year was a record-setter for the Jackrabbits.
However, he has not provided the spark many thought he would when joining a Big Ten team. Regardless, let’s break down what Gronowski has done for the Hawkeyes this season and how the Spartans can best him.
Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski
Gronwoski has completed nearly 64 percent of his passes for 1,216 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions. He threw for 10,330 yards and 93 touchdowns in four seasons at SDSU.
However, Gronowski has done his damage on the ground. He has rushed 96 times for 370 yards and 13 touchdowns, which leads the Big Ten and ranks fifth nationally.
The Spartans have dealt with mobile quarterbacks this season, most notably Youngstown State’s Beau Brungard, who did a nice job beating MSU’s defense on the ground.
Gronwoski is a much better mobile quarterback, so his legs will pose a major problem for a defense that has struggled to stop the run this season.
MSU was able to beat Iowa last year, but Cade McNamara was the quarterback, and he is not a particularly effective runner. Gronowski has not thrown the ball particularly well this season, but playing the Spartan defense may improve that for him.
Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi should stack the box against Iowa’s effective rushing attack and keep Gronkowski in the pocket, which will force him to make throws to beat MSU’s defense.
Points may be hard to come by in this game, but the Spartans cannot allow Gronowski to have a big game. He has not been the offensive force he was in the FCS, and that version of him cannot return if MSU wants to snap its losing streak.
