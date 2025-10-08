Spartan Nation

MSU's Rossi Thinks Spartans are Capable of Success

Michigan State's defensive coordinator thinks the "flashes" the team has had are a good sign of what's the come.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi talks to the media on Oct. 8, 2025, ahead of the Spartans' game against UCLA.
Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi talks to the media on Oct. 8, 2025, ahead of the Spartans' game against UCLA.
EAST LANSING --- Michigan State's defense had a decent day last Saturday against Nebraska, but it still lost, 38-27.

Those 38 points allowed don't tell the whole story, though. The Cornhuskers picked up seven on a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, and also had an average starting field position just three yards shy of midfield. Nebraska averaged just 4.7 yards per play against MSU, when it has averaged 6.5 for the year.

Joshua Eato
Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA: Michigan State Spartans defensive back Joshua Eaton (7) defends Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) at Memorial Stadium.

That's a sign of improvement. Now, it's about consistently putting those good things together.

"We're in the business of winning football games, and we don't feel like we've played a complete game as an offense, defense, and special teams," defensive coordinator Joe Rossi said on Wednesday. "The flashes give you what you're capable of. The dips are the lack of consistency. So, I think the flashes give you the belief that you can do it and the motivation. If there weren't the flashes, then you're sitting there saying, 'Hey, we've got some issues.'"

Michigan State's defensive coordinator Joe Rossi watches during warmups before the football game against Western Michigan on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing.

Below is a full video of Rossi's 16-minute press conference from Wednesday.

Watch Joe Rossi here:

In addition, a partial transcript from the beginning of the press conference has been provided.

Transcript

Joe Ross
Michigan State's defensive coordinator Joe Rossi works with the defense during the first day of football camp on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in East Lansing.

Q: How would you evaluate your defense at this point and overall? 

ROSSI: Yeah, I mean, we wanna win games, and we haven't won games for two weeks. So, that's where we're at, in a game, looking to win a game, in a game week.

So, we just had a good (practice), we had a good one yesterday, and so the guys are working really hard, excited to be back home, excited for homecoming. Got a good opponent coming in, so that's where I say we're at. 

Q: Team effort, I mean, you don't wanna split one side, offense versus defense. But when you feel that your game attracts them, how do you kind of balance that with the overall perspective to keep morale up, keep motivation going for the entire team? 

ROSSI: Well, what I would say is if you have the right people in the room, coaches and players, the motivation isn't as hard. And what I mean by that is everyone has a personal standard, everyone has a job to do. I get there's emotions in the game of football. I have them, I'm not immune to them, but I would say we have good people. We wanna do our best to have a great week of preparation to go out and put our team in position to win, so that's what we're working for. 

Joe Ross
Michigan State's defensive coordinator Joe Rossi watches during warmups before the football game against Western Michigan on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing.

Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.