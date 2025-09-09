Get to Know MSU's Opponent's QB, YSU's Beau Brungard
The Michigan State Spartans will try to go to 3-0 Saturday when they take on the Youngstown State Penguins.
MSU and YSU have crossed paths three times before, with the Spartans taking all three matchups. The two teams last met in 2021, with MSU taking the game, 42-14.
The Penguins are 2-0 this season, coming off a dismantling of Robert Morris at home last weekend. Saturday will be their first road game of the season, and it comes against a Spartan team that just had its biggest win of the Jonathan Smith era.
YSU is led by experienced quarterback, Beau Brungard. What do we know about MSU’s opponent?
Let’s break down what the Spartans may see with Brungard.
Youngstown State quarterback Beau Brungard
Brungard is entering his third season with the Penguins, completing 67.1 percent of his passes for 2,485 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
He is a true dual-threat quarterback, as he has rushed for 1,536 yards and 25 touchdowns. He had 16 rushing scores last season and six through two games in 2025.
Brungard has more rushing attempts than passing attempts this season (38 rushing, 37 passing). Joe Rossi and the Spartans know they must contain his legs and make him a pocket passer.
He isn’t the biggest quarterback, but he is tough to bring down once he gets his legs going. Brungard broke program and conference records with 264 rushing yards last week against RMU.
Brungard’s play style plays perfectly into the Spartans’ hands. If he wants to run, he will be met by MSU’s talented linebackers, Jordan Hall and Wayne Matthews III.
YSU’s offensive line will not be able to hold up against the Spartans’ talented defensive line, so Brungard will likely face immense pressure for much of the contest. MSU is a major favorite in this game, and for good reason.
Brungard is not the only QB the Spartans may face in this game. Devin Sherwood has also attempted a few passes this season, so it is possible he sees some game action.
MSU will face a talented rusher and solid passer in Brungard. He will have a long day if they keep him in the pocket and don’t let him run wild.
