Early Thoughts on Michigan State-Arkansas Hoops Matchup

Saturday will be a big test for the No. 22 Spartans against the No. 14 Razorbacks.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. steals the ball from Colgate during the second half on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. steals the ball from Colgate during the second half on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Michigan State has a big challenge ahead of itself on Saturday night. The 22nd-ranked Spartans will go up against No. 14 Arkansas. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. ET on FOX.

The game will be the first time that MSU will host a non-conference opponent at the Breslin Center that is ranked in the AP Top 25 since it faced No. 10 Duke in December 2019.

Cam Ward, Jaxon Kohle
Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, right, celebrates with Cam Ward after Ward drew a Colgate foul during the second half on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The last time an SEC team played an official game in East Lansing was Florida in December 2015. A ranked team from the SEC hasn't entered the Breslin Center since the eighth-ranked Gators did so in December 2000.

On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, let's break down this ranked-versus-ranked matchup, which players stand out for the Razorbacks, and the things MSU must do better than it did against Colgate on Monday.

Watch the MSU Spartans Insiders Podcast here:

Additionally, a transcript from head coach Tom Izzo's postgame press conference after the 80-69 victory against Colgate on Monday.

Tom Izzo

Tom Izzo
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo speaks to the media following an 80-69 victory over Colgate on Nov. 3, 2025. / Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

IZZO: Well, it's a win. That's about the only good thing I'll say about it. 

I thought we didn't guard very well again. Although the second half, even though they [Colgate] shot 50%, I thought we guarded a lot better.

And this goes to show you how much analytics mean nothing. Jeremy [Fears Jr.], as our leader, he's got unbelievable stats. Four-for-10 [shooting], not great, 6-for-6 at the line, five rebounds, 14 points, 10 assists, one turnover, five steals. Those are unbelievable stats. 

In the first half, he didn't lead our team to nothing, and he knows it. And in the second half, he did, and that was the big difference. But our best player is going to play well. He played pretty well.

Carson Cooper
Michigan State center Carson Cooper battles for a rebound during a game against Colgate on Nov. 3, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Jaxon [Kohler's] stats are pretty good, but we didn't think he guarded very well. [Carson] Cooper. So I am calling the guys out, because seniors should be able to guard someone. And that was disappointing on a positive note. Jeremy's was positive.

Coen [Carr] came back in, a little bit of foul trouble, and played with some energy. 

Freshman Jordan Scott maybe did the best job of anybody, keeping balls alive, playing hard. I thought he was phenomenal.

Our two guards right now, they're not making shots, they're not guarding anybody. 

Coen Carr
Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) lines up a free throw during an exhibition game against Bowling Green on Oct. 23, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The reason we won the game is the offensive rebounds are at 19. We did get to the free throw line. We did not turn the ball over much. Those were all good things.

But second-chance points was 20 to 3. That was a big difference.

Tom Izzo
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo looks on from the sideline during the Spartans' game against Colgate on Nov. 3, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

