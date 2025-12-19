Breaking Down MSU's Upcoming Annual Matchup vs. Oakland

Michigan State-Oakland is not exactly a "rivalry," but it's always something to look forward to on the Spartans' and Golden Grizzlies' schedules every single year.

Saturday's matchup will mark the 21st consecutive year that these two programs will face one another. MSU and Tom Izzo own a perfect 23-0 record over OU and Greg Kampe in the all-time series. Izzo is in his 31st year as Michigan State's head coach; Kampe is in year 42 leading Oakland, which dates back to when the Grizzlies were at the Division II level and in the GLIAC.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo, left, talks with Oakland's head coach Greg Kampe before the game on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Even though there will be much pageantry on Saturday, from Izzo and Kampe donning ugly Christmas sweaters to the Detroit Pistons logos everywhere at Little Caesars Arena, there is still a basketball game to be played.

On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, let's break down the what is Michigan State's final contest before reaching Christmas break, and also the team's second-to-last non-conference game of the regular season.

Key Players for Oakland

Nov 7, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Brody Robinson (55) drives to the basket against Purdue Boilermakers guard Jack Benter (14) during the second half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

G Brody Robinson

The Golden Grizzlies' best player so far has been senior guard Brody Robinson, who transferred to Oakland this offseason from UT Arlington. Robinson will be a challenging assignment for Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. , as he averages a team-high 16.3 points, 6.1 assists (2.0 turnovers), and 1.3 steals per contest.

Robinson is particularly adept at drawing fouls. He's already attempted 88 free throws this season and has made 62 of them, which comes out to 70.5%. For additional reference, Fears leads the Spartans in attempts at the charity stripe with 54. Robinson can also shoot it very well from deep, sporting a 37.5% clip from three-point range thus far.

Nov 7, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oakland Golden Grizzlies forward Isaac Garrett (32) controls the ball against Purdue Boilermakers forward Liam Murphy (5) during the second half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

F Isaac Garrett

Another big part of Oakland's core is JUCO transfer Isaac Garrett, who joined the Golden Grizzlies this season after two years at Snow College in Utah. Garrett has had no issue with the transition to joining the Division I ranks, as he's averaging 15.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Garrett has also played great against other top teams on the Grizzlies' schedule. Oakland's first four D-I opponents were against current AP No. 2 Michigan, No. 6 Purdue, No. 8 Houston, and UCF, all of those games being on the road. Garrett scored at least 20 points in three of those games, with the Boilermakers holding him to 10 points.

F Michael Houge

Another one of Kampe's transfer portal pickups is Michael Houge, a Detroit native who began at the junior college level before making stops at Saint Peter's and Jacksonville State.

Houge has made a big impact after missing Oakland's first five games of the season. Across seven games now and six starts, he's at 14.5 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game. Houge shifts between playing the four and the five a lot, which will make MSU's defensive plan for him interesting.

Oct 20, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Danny Wolf (1) Oakland Golden Grizzlies forward Tuburu Naivalurua (12) and guard Jayson Woodrich (11) look for a rebound in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

F Tuburu Naivalurua

Tuburu Naivalurua is in his third season with Oakland, but he's still one of Kampe's many former junior college players, as well. Naiavalurua's first year at OU was the season the Golden Grizzlies reached the NCAA Tournament and upset No. 3 seed Kentucky, for which he was a bench contributor.

Naiavalurua became a full-time starter last season and is still in such a role this year. He's putting up 12.8 points per game thus far, along with 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals. He usually plays the five, making him the main assignment for MSU's Carson Cooper and occasionally Jaxon Kohler . Naiavalurua can also space the floor a bit and is willing to shoot from deep, though he's only at 28% so far this season.

Nov 7, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Ziare Wells (2) brings the ball up court during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

G Ziare Wells

Oakland's fifth and final player who is averaging at least 10 points per game so far is guard Ziare Wells. He usually is the Golden Grizzlies' two-guard, but will also slide over to the three on occasion. The JUCO trend for Kampe's squad continues here, as Wells began his collegiate career at Monroe Community College. Wells was at Division II Lenoir-Rhyne last season as well, where he averaged 16.6 points per game.

Now at the D-I level and at Oakland, Wells is a starter, averaging 10.1 points per game and 5.3 rebounds.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo watches the action during a game against the Toledo Rockets at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

