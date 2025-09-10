3 Encouraging Stats for Michigan State Right Now
Through two games, the Michigan State Spartans have been able to piece together two nice wins. In those two victories, there are plenty of things that the team needs to work on, but there are also lots and lots of good things, as well.
Without an unlimited number of statistics from those games to choose from, here are three specific ones that are especially encouraging to MSU and perhaps to head coach Jonathan Smith.
3 Nick Marsh Touchdowns
For how good Nick Marsh's true freshman season was, it's tough to believe that he only reached the endzone three times. Through two games in his sophomore year, he's already been able to match that.
Michigan State lacked a weapon that it could consistently go to for scores through the air last year. Marsh's three touchdowns in 2024 were actually tied for first on the team (Montorie Foster Jr.). MSU's WR1 matching his touchdown total from the year prior in only two games is a fantastic sign for the Spartan offense.
What's also impressive is that Marsh has done it in different ways. His first of two touchdowns against Boston College was a slant that was well short of the endzone, but he muscled over multiple defenders to get in. The second was simply a go ball where he got behind the defense for a much longer touchdown.
0 Aidan Chiles Interceptions in 154 Pass Attempts
This stat spans back into last season, but quarterback Aidan Chiles has not thrown an interception in his last five starts and has an active streak of 154 passes without a pick, with 10 passing touchdowns included in that stretch.
Protecting the ball has been one of the biggest keys to Chiles' success this year, and he's been much better with it so far, especially against BC.
That game in particular is the greatest piece of evidence that Chiles has grown as a player. Against Boston College in 2024, he only had one total touchdown and threw three interceptions. With his second chance, it was a career-high five scores and no picks. More importantly, he delivered a victory in the rematch as well.
96 Rushing Yards Allowed
One big reason that Michigan State is 2-0 is that the run defense has been fantastic. The Spartans haven't even allowed 100 total rushing yards through two games this year.
Though it's a limited sample size, their 48 yards per game allowed is the eighth-best mark in the country and the third-best in the Big Ten. Opponents are averaging just under two yards per carry against MSU so far.
