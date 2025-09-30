This MSU LT Can Step Into Important Opportunity
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith said on Monday that left tackle Stanton Ramil would miss ‘close to a month’ with an undisclosed injury.
This is a big blow for the Spartan offensive lineman, who has already been plagued by injuries during his MSU career. He tore his ACL before his freshman season and missed the entire campaign.
MSU’s offensive line has been better to start the 2025 season, as it was a struggle area for this team in Smith’s first season. Losing the team’s best run-blocker in Ramil is unfortunate.
The Spartans will not dwell on the injury for too long, as football is the ultimate ‘next man up’ game. Smith and Offensive Line Coach Jim Michalczik must find a replacement for Ramil quickly.
That player is likely redshirt freshman Rustin Young, a player the staff has been familiar with for years. The former four-star from St. Louis High School in Honolulu, HI, has a bright future for the Spartans.
That future has come upon Young much faster than he expected, as the staff will now rely on him to hold down Aidan Chiles’ blindside. Will he rise to the challenge?
Rustin Young: MSU's Stanton Ramil replacement?
Young has seen limited action in his short Spartan career. According to Pro Football Focus, he has seen 77 snaps this season and earned a 60.2 grade.
Young has allowed four pressures in those snaps, but has not allowed a sack. He is developing his body as a collegiate player and working on adding functional strength to handle bigger defensive ends.
The Spartans have not had high-level offensive line play in quite some time, as the team has not had a first-round NFL Draft pick since Jack Conklin.
It is far too early to say what Young will bring as far as left tackle play, but if he stabilizes that side of the line and shows promise, MSU fans might feel better about Young taking over at left tackle.
MSU plays the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, who have tough edge defenders like Williams Nwaneri and Dasan McCullough, so Young will have his work cut out for him in what will likely be his first collegiate start.
The Spartans have been solid offensively this season, partly due to the improved offensive line play. Young must maintain that level of play if MSU wants to keep its season on the rails until Ramil returns.
