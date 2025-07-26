Michigan State's 2027 Wide Receiver Board
The Michigan State Spartans are looking to continue their recruiting dominance from last month.
This is something that they have done extremely well in the 2026 recruiting class and will hope it carries over in the 2027 recruiting class. They have targeted many different players in the class but have been focusing on a few positions. One of the positions that will take a priority not only in the 2027 class, but the remainder of the classes that are being recruited is the wide receiver position.
The Spartans have offered many different players in the class. Let's look at some notable names from the lengthy list of players they have offered.
Myles McAfee - Uncommitted
The Spartans want the best of the best, and according to 247Sports, McAfee is the highest-rated wide receiver that the Spartans have offered. He is extremely talented, and resides in the state of Maryland. he is nearing a five-star ranking, and is one of the top players when it comes to being a wideout.
Chance McPike Jr. - Committed to Sacramento State
The Sacramento State Hornets commit is one of the better receivers in the class and committed to an underrated program. It would come as no shock if the Spartans try to flip the prospect at some point, as he is closer to their program than Sacramento. He resides in the state of Kentucky and is one of their top prospects inside the state. He has plenty of talent and will finish as a top wide receiver.
Quentin Burrell - Uncommitted
Burrell is extremely talented and is the top uncommitted prospect in the ranks at the position for the Spartans aside from McAfee. He remains to rise on boards and is putting on heavily for the state of Illinois. At this rate he will be one of the top recruits in the nation and could make a push for a five-star ranking. He will be one that the Spartans push for until the end.
Here's every 2027 wide receiver the Spartans have offered so far:
• Quentin Burrell
• Kesean Bowman (Committed to Oregon)
• Myles McAfee
• Chance McPike Jr (Committed to Sacramento State)
• Dakota Guerrant
• Damani Warren
• Carter Bonner
• Khristian Jackson
• Tre Moore
• Jeremiah Douglas
• Delontay Williams
• Bryan Porter
• Blake Wong
• Charles Britton
• Gavin Brown
• Austin Coles
• DeAnthony Crittenden
• Nahjae Smith
• Trey Haralson
• Laron Baker
• Don Spillers
