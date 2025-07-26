Michigan State Priority Target Receives Rating Boost
The Michigan State Spartans dominated on the recruiting trail last month. It is worth noting that entering June, they were struggling heavily, and they only had four commitments. Now they have over 20 commitments and have very few targets left that are still undecided.
One of the players that they would take a commitment from is set to announce his decision very soon, as he will choose between five different schools, but only three schools at this time seem to be standing out: the Tennessee Volunteers, who held the final official visit for him, the Michigan State Spartans, who have a player tied to the family and the prospect, and the Utah Utes, who are the home state team for the talented prospect.
The prospect is 2026 ATH Salesi Moa. The Utah high school football star is an athlete who recently received a new rating that slots him higher than he was prior to his announcement of his commitment date, which will take place on July 31.
Moa was previously rated as one of the highest four-stars inside the top 50 but has moved his way into a five-star position, per the 247Sports Composite, which has him ranked 31st in the nation. The Spartans have yet to land a five-star recruit, as their highest rated recruit at this time is a four-star; however, the Volunteers have already landed a five-star commit, and the Utes are looking for one of their highest rated commits of all time.
This decision was already big prior to the ranking update but now it is just bigger. This will be one to watch as there are many teams that will be pushing for him, but only a few teams will hold a special spot prior to his commitment, before one final team gets the last laugh on July 31.
The Spartans will be hopeful that they can land the difference-maker, but they have a tough competition ahead of themselves, as many believe they aren't the favorite going into the final stretch.
