EXCLUSIVE: MSU Commit Brayden Thomas Talks Commitment, OV
Although Michigan State was off to a rough start in recruiting, it has landed two commitments to start the week, as it landed Braylon Hodge, and just recently flipped a player from a top program following his official visit to East Lansing. There were many players who visited the weekend, which helped cap a successful outcome.
One of the prize players who visited the Spartans over the weekend was Brayden Thomas. Thomas is a huge name in the recruiting scene as he opted to take his official visit to the Michigan State Spartans despite being committed to another school.
Thomas was committed to the Iowa State Cyclones and had been since Feb. 1, 2025, until he announced on Monday that he was flipping his commitment from the Cyclones to the Spartans. The newest commit recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI about his commitment and visit.
"It feels great to be a Michigan State commit, and I can’t wait to get this place turned around," Thomas said. "I committed yesterday as soon as I got home from my OV, and Coach (James) Adams (safeties coach) and everyone were very excited."
Thomas was part of Michigan State's first OV wave of the spring.
"It went really good," the former Iowa State Cyclones commit said. "I felt like I clicked with the team and the coaches very good."
Thomas had the chance to catch up with his position coach to learn more about the program. In his time with the coaches, he was left with a specific message.
"Coach Adams, and his message this whole time in my recruiting process has been God's timing, and going into this official visit, we both felt like the timing of all this happening was perfect," Thomas said.
The talented prospect explained if the visit exceeded, met or had an underwhelming performance compared to his expectations. The Spartans seemed to do well, as this visit went very well for the Iowa State commit.
"It definitely exceeded my expectations," Thomas said. "I didn’t know much about Michigan State going into the visit, but once I stepped on campus, I learned a lot and I loved it there."
