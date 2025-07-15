EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know MSU Commit Brayden Thomas
The Michigan State Spartans have landed many talented recruits who were at the top of their board and flipped multiple prospects in the class.
One of the players that the Spartans flipped was three-star safety Brayden Thomas, an underrated prospect from the state of Ohio. He is one of the best players in the state and currently attends St. Edwards High School in Lakewood.
Thomas flipped from the Iowa State Cyclones last month and has remained loyal to the Spartans since.
The Spartan commit will play safety for the Green and White. He is an outstanding player on the field, but what about the type of person he is off the field?
Thomas recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to discuss his life away from the gridiron and in his daily life. He detailed what he is like as a person, what he wants to go to school for, and more.
"I am a family guy, I like to give back to my community by helping kids, and I love to stay in the gym," Thomas said.
The prospect has many things that he likes to do in his time off the field that are common with his future teammates as well.
"In my free time, I like to play basketball and play (video games)," he said.
There are a few other things Thomas also adds to that list as hobbies.
"My hobbies right now are coaching, training, and pool basketball."
There are many things that people can relate to, but one of the most common things is the love of music. The majority of people like to listen to music, including the Spartan safety commit. He has a particular interest in rap.
"I listen to everyone but my favorite rapper is G Herbo," he said.
As far as schooling goes, Thomas wants to study business.
Thomas took his official visit to East Lansing during the program's first weekend of official visits (May 30). He committed just after the visit.
