Spartan Nation

Final Opportunity for One MSU Unit Against Maryland

One of MSU's units has struggled all season and only has one game left to prove itself.

Nathan Berry

Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith looks on before the start of the game against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith looks on before the start of the game against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Michigan State Spartans have gone through a rollercoaster of emotions this season, and there have been bright spots accompanied by dark places almost every week.

Unfortunately for the team, though, there has been one unit that has consistently underperformed and let the team down every week, that being the offensive line.

MS
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett (49) looks to sack Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) Nov. 22, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They may have lost one of their starters in Luka Vincic at the beginning of the season, but they still have had plenty of room to prove that they are a capable unit, full of young talent and veterans alike.

So, with only one game left in the season against the Maryland Terapins, what will it take for the offensive line to prove that they can be good for next season and be reliable for freshman quarterback Alessio Milivojevic?

What MSU's O-Line Must Do Against Maryland

MSU, Alessio Milivojevi
Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic, bottom, is sacked by Michigan's Derrick Moore during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allow Two Or Less Sacks

  • First things first, the line must allow only one or two sacks across the game, preferably less, but with their multiple five sack or worse games around two seems to be a reasonable hope.
  • They have to protect Milivojevic; otherwise, the offense will stall out again as it did against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the dismal fourth quarter collapse, and the team will fail to get a Big Ten win this season.
MSU, Makhi Frazie
Michigan linebacker Ernest Hausmann (15) and linebacker Troy Bowles (18) tackle Michigan State running back Makhi Frazier (5) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Make Room For The Running Backs To Do Their Job

  • But they could be much more dynamic against the Terapins if they are given more space to work with, and instead of bouncing between short and long runs they could have the opportunity to be consistent.
MSU, Brandon Tulli
Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Brandon Tullis (7) runs the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
  • That consistency would take the Spartans' offense to another level, but the O-Line only has one chance left to execute on this game plan this year.

Thrive Without The Tight Ends

MSU, Jack Vellin
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State tight end Jack Velling (12) reacts after dropping a pass against the UCLA Bruins in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
  • Although they have worked well with in the past, the O-Line must be able to function properly without being aided by the team's tight ends, who have been huge in the pass game as of recent.
  • When the tight ends help the pass attack, they can't help protect the QB, so they need to last long enough against opposing pass rushers to at least allow for check-downs to happen.
MSU, Alessio Milivojevi
Nov 15, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) celebrates a sack on Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

MSU's offensive line is on its last chance to prove itself to be a capable unit and not allow an immense amount of sacks, but if it can, then Spartan fans might have more to hope for come next year.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's offensive line when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Nathan Berry
NATHAN BERRY

Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.