Final Opportunity for One MSU Unit Against Maryland
The Michigan State Spartans have gone through a rollercoaster of emotions this season, and there have been bright spots accompanied by dark places almost every week.
Unfortunately for the team, though, there has been one unit that has consistently underperformed and let the team down every week, that being the offensive line.
They may have lost one of their starters in Luka Vincic at the beginning of the season, but they still have had plenty of room to prove that they are a capable unit, full of young talent and veterans alike.
So, with only one game left in the season against the Maryland Terapins, what will it take for the offensive line to prove that they can be good for next season and be reliable for freshman quarterback Alessio Milivojevic?
What MSU's O-Line Must Do Against Maryland
Allow Two Or Less Sacks
- First things first, the line must allow only one or two sacks across the game, preferably less, but with their multiple five sack or worse games around two seems to be a reasonable hope.
- They have to protect Milivojevic; otherwise, the offense will stall out again as it did against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the dismal fourth quarter collapse, and the team will fail to get a Big Ten win this season.
Make Room For The Running Backs To Do Their Job
- The Spartans have two young running backs who have succeeded despite the O-Line issues this season, as well as a veteran who has been able to explode in recent games.
- But they could be much more dynamic against the Terapins if they are given more space to work with, and instead of bouncing between short and long runs they could have the opportunity to be consistent.
- That consistency would take the Spartans' offense to another level, but the O-Line only has one chance left to execute on this game plan this year.
Thrive Without The Tight Ends
- Although they have worked well with in the past, the O-Line must be able to function properly without being aided by the team's tight ends, who have been huge in the pass game as of recent.
- When the tight ends help the pass attack, they can't help protect the QB, so they need to last long enough against opposing pass rushers to at least allow for check-downs to happen.
MSU's offensive line is on its last chance to prove itself to be a capable unit and not allow an immense amount of sacks, but if it can, then Spartan fans might have more to hope for come next year.
