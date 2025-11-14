Five Penn State Defenders MSU Should Look Out For
Just like Michigan State, Penn State will enter Saturday at 3-6 overall and 0-6 in Big Ten play. Not much of the fault there should be placed upon the defense.
The numbers aren't phenomenal, but the Nittany Lions rank 35th nationally in total defense and 52nd in scoring defense, allowing 22.3 points per game. These five players are the ones who stand out on PSU's unit that is led by coordinator Jim Knowles, who helped Ohio State to a national title last year.
LB Amare Campbell
Nobody on Penn State's defense has played more than linebacker Amare Campbell, who has recorded 517 snaps.
Campbell leads the Nittany Lions' defense with 67 total tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss. He was a star at North Carolina last year, too, finishing with 76 total tackles, 10.5 TFLs, and 6.5 sacks.
EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton
One player who will probably be mentioned a bit by the CBS broadcasting crew is pass rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton. He was overshadowed a bit by Abdul Carter last year during Penn State's run to the College Football Playoff semifinals, but Dennis-Sutton is the top guy now after Carter went third overall in the 2025 NFL Draft to the New York Giants.
Last year, Dennis-Sutton had 13.0 TFLs and 8.5 sacks during the 16-game season. That pace hasn't really been there this season --- 6.5 TFLs and three sacks --- but he is still the team's highest-graded defender on Pro Football Focus (83.0) among players who play at least 50% of the snaps.
On Thursday, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. listed Dennis-Sutton as the seventh-best defensive end prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft and the best DE from a Big Ten school.
S Zakee Wheatley
The key player in the secondary for PSU is safety Zakee Wheatley. He was another contributor to the Nittany Lions' great season in 2024, intercepting three passes and making 96 tackles.
This year, Wheatley has made 61 tackles and intercepted one pass. He is the second-highest-graded defender on the team with a 50%+ snap share on PFF (82.3).
DT Zane Durant
Someone there to bolster Penn State's run defense is defensive tackle Zane Durant. He totaled 11 TFLs last year and three sacks while starting all 16 games.
This year, Durant has 3.5 TFLs and three sacks. He also had an interception during the Nittany Lions' season opener against Nevada.
CB Audavion Collins
A starting corner to keep an eye on is Audavion Collins. He's started all nine of Penn State's games this year and his 35 tackles are the fourth-most on the team.
According to PFF, Collins has allowed 17 catches this year on 22 targets. Those receptions have totaled 204 yards and no touchdowns.
