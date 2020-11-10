2021 JUCO OT Brandon Baldwin Commits to Michigan State

East Lansing, MI – Brandon Baldwin, a 2021 JUCO offensive tackle from Independence Community College (the same school featured on Netflix's Last Chance U, but he missed it by a year) announced he was coming home Monday afternoon.

For Baldwin, home is Southfield, MI, and after spending a year in Kansas, he decided to commit to the Michigan State Spartans.

He is the third prospect to commit to Mel Tucker and MSU in the last couple of days, alongside four-star DT Rayshaun Benny and '22 OG Kristian Phillips.

The 6-foot-7, 315-pound lineman, is a top-15 recruit in his home state and the No. 4 tackle in the class of 2021.

He held offers from Maryland, Louisville, Eastern Michigan, and Liberty before ultimately picking the Spartans.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Independence C.C. (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Oak Park (Mich.) High 4-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime

Claxton (GA) High unranked ATH Shakari Denson

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

