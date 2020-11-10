SI.com
2021 JUCO OT Brandon Baldwin Commits to Michigan State

McLain Moberg

East Lansing, MI – Brandon Baldwin, a 2021 JUCO offensive tackle from Independence Community College (the same school featured on Netflix's Last Chance U, but he missed it by a year) announced he was coming home Monday afternoon.

For Baldwin, home is Southfield, MI, and after spending a year in Kansas, he decided to commit to the Michigan State Spartans.

He is the third prospect to commit to Mel Tucker and MSU in the last couple of days, alongside four-star DT Rayshaun Benny and '22 OG Kristian Phillips.

The 6-foot-7, 315-pound lineman, is a top-15 recruit in his home state and the No. 4 tackle in the class of 2021.

He held offers from Maryland, Louisville, Eastern Michigan, and Liberty before ultimately picking the Spartans.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Independence C.C. (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 4-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime
  • Claxton (GA) High unranked ATH Shakari Denson
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

