3 Interesting Trends for Michigan State vs. Rutgers
The Michigan State Spartans host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Spartan Stadium to cap off the regular season on Saturday.
With one game remaining, the Spartans are in a must-win situation as they need a sixth victory to secure a spot in a bowl game.
Here are three interesting trends for this Big Ten matchup on Senior Day.
Rutgers Road Struggles
Since 2022, the Scarlet Knights have not played well on the road, going 2-10 against conference opponents on the road in the last three seasons.
This season, the Scarlet Knights won by double-digits in their lone over the Maryland Terrapins. But when they had to leave the East Coast, it didn't fare well as the Scarlet Knights lost their other two games in conference.
Since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten in 2014, they have struggled at Spartan Stadium, winning just once in five matchups, with the Spartans winning multiple times by 40 or more.
Spartans Take Care of Buisness
The Spartans enter Saturday as a slight favorite over the Scarlet Knights. As a favorite, the Spartans are an undefeated 3-0, winning by 17 points per game.
This will be the second straight game in which the Spartans are favored. Before last week, the Spartans went seven straight weeks as an underdog, as they weren't a favorite since Week 3.
Yes, the Spartans have won all three games outright as a favorite, but they have not covered a single one after scraping by Florida Atlantic and Purdue.
Well Rested Spartans
When the Spartans enter a game with a longer layoff than their opponent, they have excelled, winning in all three instances.
The Spartans will enter the final game of the season with the rest advantage after beating the Boilermakers last Friday.
On the other hand, the Scarlet Knights are coming off a demoralizing last-minute loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini and will have to respond.
With an additional day of rest, the Spartans have taken advantage of the extra time to prepare as head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff have surprised teams.
On average, the Spartans have won by 18 points per game and covered the spread by an average of nine points.
