3 Major Potential Breakout Players for Michigan State in 2025
It was another underwhelming season in East Lansing, as the Michigan State Spartans failed to secure a bowl bid for the third straight year.
However, there is hope for the future.
With Aidan Chiles under center and some intriguing offensive talent surrounding him, Michigan State could actually be an explosive team in 2025.
Here are three potential breakout candidates for the Spartans next season.
Nick Marsh, WR
With Montorie Foster on his way out, Nick Marsh will take over as the de facto No. 1 receiver in Michigan State's offense.
Thanks to the influx of so many impressive freshman receivers this season, Marsh kind of flew under the radar in 2024, but he was actually very good.
The youngster hauled in 41 receptions for 649 yards and three touchdowns, demonstrating incredible big-play ability and utilizing his rare blend of size, speed and route-running ability to punish defenders on a weekly basis.
Marsh has "superstar" written all over him. At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, and with unique athleticism, the budding wideout could have a 1,000-yard campaign on tap in 2025.
Nate Carter, RB
Kay'ron Lynch Adams was often Michigan State's featured back this season, but with Adams' collegiate career now over, Nate Carter could steal the show next year.
Carter rushed for 499 yards and five touchdowns while also logging 18 catches for 173 yards and a couple of scores in 2024. With an increased role in 2025, he could end up becoming one of the better all-purpose backs in the Big Ten.
Carter's debut season at East Lansing (he transferred over from UConn) in 2023 was actually more productive, as he finished with 798 yards on the ground, but he still has yet to showcase his true potential for an entire season.
Aziah Johnson, WR
Aziah Johnson was sort of an afterthought in the Spartans' passing game this year, as he finished fifth on the team in receptions.
However, he concluded third among Michigan State wide receivers in catches, and with Foster departing, Johnson's role could — and should — heavily increase in 2025.
Johnson totaled 16 grabs for 276 yards and a pair of touchdowns this season, good for an impressive average of 17.3 yards per catch. He had a few impressive performances in particular, like against Illinois when he caught three passes for 70 yards and a score.
The Richmond, Va. native was a redshirt freshman this season, so he has plenty of room in front of him to establish himself as a major threat for the Spartans.
