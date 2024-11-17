One Major Silver Lining In Michigan State's Loss to Illinois
The Michigan State Spartans were hammered by the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday afternoon, falling 38-16 in a pivotal matchup that had major implications on Michigan State getting a bowl game.
Now, the Spartans will need to win their last two games in order to do so, and while the meetings with Purdue and Rutgers are very winnable matchups, it's still an unenviable position.
All of that being said, Michigan State can take one silver lining away from its blowout loss.
The play of wide receiver Aziah Johnson.
For the second straight game, the redshirt freshman made a significant impact, logging three catches for 70 yards in the defeat. That also included a 52-yard touchdown.
For a Spartans squad that will absolutely need more weapons heading into 2025, this is a very positive sign.
Two weeks ago, in Michigan State's 47-10 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers, Johnson caught four passes for 48 yards. Considering he had previously gone three straight games without a reception, the fact that he is now becoming featured in the offense is critical.
We know how impressive freshman wideout Nick Marsh is, but Montorie Foster will be done after this year, and tight end Jack Velling will probably make the jump to the NFL.
That makes Johnson's increased production all the more important as the 2024 season draws to a close, as it is absolutely something that can carry over into 2025.
Of course, there is always the possibility that Johnson could transfer, but there is also a chance that he becomes an integral part of the Spartans' offense.
Johnson has totaled just 15 catches on the season overall, but he has demonstrated over the last couple of games that he absolutely can play and have an effect on the game.
Obviously, it would be nice if Michigan State had a smoother, more coordinated aerial attack in general, and the inconsistent play of quarterback Aidan Chiles (who was actually decent against Illinois) is definitely frustrating.
But perhaps the Spartans' passing game can take a major step forward next season, and maybe Johnson could represent a big reason why.
