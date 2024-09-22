3 Takeaways From Spartans' Loss to Boston College
No more undefeated season.
Perhaps that is the first and most astute observation one can make in regard to Michigan State's 23-19 loss to Boston College on Saturday night. Perhaps that is a bit too glib.
Head coach Jonathan Smith picked up his first loss in the green and white. It was going to happen sometime (it will likely happen again against No. 3 Ohio State next weekend). What stings is that this game was winnable. More than winnable, it was right there for the taking.
The Spartans faced a very good Eagles squad and nearly won. All summer, the reporters preached about a competitive team is a good one, keep games close. That in and of itself would mark a successful season. It is the first year of a new regime, a completely new program.
The Spartans showed everything those observers wanted to see.
Ultimately, the Spartans came up short -- but what are some takeaways from this game?
The Pendulum of a Young, Talented Quarterback
Back in the 1990s, Green Bay Packers head coach Mike Holmgren had to rein in a talented, mistake-prone quarterback in Brett Favre. Tried to be too much of a playmaker. Too much a gunslinger. When the kinks were ironed out -- you know what happened.
That's likely how the scenario will shape out for Aidan Chiles and Smith. Chiles is newly 19 years old. So very young. This was only his fourth start, the weather was poor and it was against a good team. A final stat-line of 17 of 35 passing, 241 yards and three interceptions.
But Chiles also rushed nine times for 57 yards, just four shy of the team lead on the day. A rushing touchdown, too.
There lies the two Chiles' -- the young, prodigious talent with the ability to make jaw-dropping plays with his arm or legs. Or the mistake-prone, face-palming young talent who forces a pass or blatantly makes a bad decision with the ball (such as the final play of the Spartans' last drive).
He's young. He's talented. It is still showing. It is part of the process.
A Real Defense
This defense was not asleep coming off blanking FCS Prairie View last week. The Spartans were flying to the ball, playing the physical, fast game that Joe Rossi has dialed up.
Jordan Turner, underrated middle linebacker, was all over the field and made key plays. He filled the lane perfectly in the pass rush to help his teammates sack Thomas Castellanos.
Speaking of the pass rush -- Khris Bhogle, Jalen Satchell, Jordan Hall, Anthony Jones, and Jalen Thompson played well.
The edge rushers and defensive line were superb, helping hold the Eagles to just 3.5 yards per carry and 5 of 13 on third-down. Forced a big-time redzone turnover as well. Containment and pressure are a premium, and the defensive front excelled.
Charles Brantley continues to cement himself as this team's best defensive back and Malik Spencer is a force to be reckoned with.
Running Game Woes
They still persist. The Spartans accumulated just 127 yards on the ground. That's including Chiles' rushing performance. It seems to be the same issue -- Nate Carter can't get it going with this new blocking scheme while Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams continues to impress (and fall forward).
If the Spartans want to manage the clock and put together longer, more meticulous drives, it is imperative that this run game problem gets solved.
