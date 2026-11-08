5 Big Winners from MSU Football's Upset Victory over Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Paul is coming back to East Lansing.

Michigan State , injuries and all, lined it up against Michigan on Saturday night and was, stunningly, the better team. The Spartans’ defense forced four turnovers in what ultimately added up to a 15-6 victory over the arch-rival Wolverines.

Normally, there’s a “losers” section of this postgame article. That doesn’t exist when you beat Michigan. Here are five big winners from MSU’s emphatic, much-needed win.

HC Pat Fitzgerald

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald walks onto the field before a game against Michigan at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

How’s a victory over Michigan in Year 1 sound to ya? Michigan State still has a long, long way to go before it gets to where it wants to be as a program, but there is no underselling the meaning of this victory. It’s the Spartans’ first victory in this rivalry since 2021 and the first thing fans can truly celebrate in years. Who cares if Michigan is bad, too?

Pat Fitzgerald now has some real proof that the process is working, even if it’s just slowly but surely. MSU could lose out from here, but there will always be some solace that the team found a way to grind out a victory against their arch-rival, and the fact that Paul Bunyan is back in the team’s trophy case in East Lansing.

K Liam Boyd

Nov 7, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans punter Rhys Dakin (9) congratulates place kicker Liam Boyd (37) on a positive field goal during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hey, it’s pretty impressive to score every single point in a rivalry game. Liam Boyd has generally been money for the Spartans this year when his line in front of him has blocked. He was money in the biggest game he’ll play in a Michigan State uniform, making all five of his field-goal attempts.

CB NiJhay Burt

Michigan State’s NiJhay Burt leaves the field after an injury against Nebraska during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Injuries have forced a lot of players into action for MSU this year. One of them is backup cornerback NiJhay Burt. Players wearing No. 0 have a decent history in this game for Michigan State, and Burt was one of the team’s biggest contributors on defense during the Spartans’ near-shutout.

Burt was responsible for two turnovers. He forced one fumble, and then intercepted another pass during the fourth quarter that felt like the dagger. Tons of players stepped up for Michigan State on Saturday. Burt is one of the biggest examples.

S Devin Vaught

Oct 24, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans safety Devin Vaught (2) returns a fumble during the first quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devin Vaught’s presence on the field is always pretty easy to detect. Vaught was questionable leading up to Saturday night with an injury he suffered at UCLA, but he was well enough to play (perhaps thanks to the bye).

Vaught very quickly made a big impact, intercepting a Tommy Carr pass off the tip from UM wide receiver JJ Buchanan early in the game. That play set the tone that this one could get weird, which was exactly what Michigan State needed to happen. He also broke up another pass not long after that.

Unfortunately, Vaught left the field during the first half and didn’t return to the game. That is still tough news for MSU’s already shorthanded defense, already down its star in the first (DT Ben Roberts) and second levels (LB Jordan Hall).

RB Brandon Tullis

Nov 7, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines safety Chris Bracy (7) tackles Michigan State Spartans running back Brandon Tullis (7) during the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One big statement was made by running back Brandon Tullis. He’s barely played this season as the team’s fourth or fifth option in the backfield, but the Spartans were forced to call his name in this one. Michigan State’s top three running backs were all out.

The big concern in Tullis’ game was his blocking. Whiffs in pass protection have felt very common when he’s gotten playing time both this year and last. Tullis stepped up in this area on Saturday, though.

Improvement there has been his path back onto the field. His abilities as a runner have actually felt improved this year, and that was also working on Saturday. Tullis showed patience behind blocks and often turned something out of nothing.