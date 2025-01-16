5 MSU Transfers to Keep an Eye on For Spring Ball
Michigan State attacked the winter transfer portal window with the goal of getting quarterback Aidan Chiles weapons and protection, and helping their defense get off the field quicker.
The bounties they reaped are on campus for the spring semester. Which five of the 16 stand out the most?
Chrishon McCray, WR, Kent State
The Spartans needed to grab a burner deep threat when Jaron Glover, Jeremiah Smith, and Aziah Johnson all hit the portal. In McCray, they nabbed a second-team All-Mid-American Conference selection. Over the past two seasons, McCray developed into a weapon -- accumulating 81 receptions for 1,315 yards and 13 touchdowns. Nine of those came during the 2024 season.
Anelu Lafaele, EDGE, Wisconsin
Lafaele was an elite four-star prospect when he chose the Badgers over Jonathan Smith at Oregon State. Winning Lafaele was huge for the Spartans' Hawaiian pipeline, transfer portal or not.
Lafaele has the right size to play Chad Wilt's stand-up edge rusher position, which is a need that the Spartans had to address in the portal. A lackluster pass rush in 2024 facilitated a lot of issues for Joe Rossi's defense. With four years of eligibility left, Lafaele has a chance to step in right away and do some damage this spring.
Conner Moore, OT, Montana State
The best offensive lineman in the portal when the Spartans snatched him up, Moore was a big transfer recruiting win over Ohio State and Cincinnati. Emerging victorious over that kind of high-profile competition, especially in the former, makes a statement for a program.
Moore will likely be able to fill in right away on an offensive line that faced a lot of hardship in 2024 with injuries and inconsistency. A lack of cohesion hurt, too. Moore will give Jim Michalczik a lot to work with. The mission? Protect Chiles, the quarterback of the future.
Luka Vincic, OT, Oregon State
An early portal win, Vincic's commitment showed that the Spartans staff, formerly of Oregon State, still had their hooks in Corvallis. A former Michalczik recruit, the Michigan State prioritized Vincic big time. He is an athletic, large offensive lineman who can play just about anywhere on the line and make a difference in the run game. That was a big issue last season.
Grady Kelly, DL, Florida State
Kelly won't be in East Lansing for very long, but he has the chance to make a pretty good impact with what he'll get wearing the green and white. He was an impact player for a poor Seminoles team, playing all 12 games in the interior. Look for Kelly to stand out early.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.