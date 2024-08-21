5 Spartans Make Reese's Senior Bowl Watchlist
Michigan State is just over a week away from kicking off its highly-anticipated 2024 season, its first under new head coach Jonathan Smith.
The Spartans are made up of a variety of age and experience all across the roster. For them to make any noise this year, the seniors are going to have to effectively play their role as leaders while also excelling on the gridiron.
On Wednesday, the Reese's Senior Bowl released its watchlist for the 2024 season. It included five Spartan seniors.
They are as follow:
RB Nate Carter
Carter is expected to have a big senior campaign as the leader of the Spartans' run game. The veteran back comes off a career 2023 season in which he totaled 798 rushing yards, four touchdowns and 103 receiving yards on 22 receptions.
OL Luke Newman
Newman joined the Spartans as a transfer this offseason, having spent the last three years at Holy Cross. He enters his final season as one of the most highly-touted interior offensive linemen in the Big Ten.
K Jonathan Kim
Kim enters his second season with the Spartans, having joined the program last offseason after four years at North Carolina. He made 13 field goals on 18 attempts last season, while making all 17 of his extra points.
DL Khris Bogle
Bogle is one of the best players on Spartans defensive coordinator Joe Rossi's unit. He enters his third season with the program, having spent his first three at Florida. Bogle comes off a 2023 season in which he tallied 14 tackles, 2.0 for loss and 1.5 sacks.
TE Jack Velling
Velling is arguably the best senior on Michigan State's roster, and maybe even the best player overall. He is expected to be one of the top tight ends in all of college football this season. Velling transferred to Michigan State this offseason after spending two seasons at Oregon State.
He posted a career-high 438 yards and eight touchdowns on 29 receptions in his final season with the Beavers and was named a second-team All-Pac-12 honoree.
Note that the bowl game is not strictly limited to seniors. Any underclassmen eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft can participate.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.