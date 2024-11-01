5 Spartans to Watch Against Indiana
Michigan State will play the underdog against the Indiana Hoosiers. That is not a statement the Spartans are used to hearing when it comes to football.
Putting aside the Michigan loss and in the safety of their own home, the Spartans will have a chance to upset the No. 13 Hoosiers.
Who are some players to keep an eye on?
Jordan Turner, LB
Turner will miss the first half because of the controversial targeting call he received against Michigan last week. He will bring a significant boost during the second half against a red hot Hoosiers offense, however.
Turner is, without a doubt, the leader of the defense as the Mike linebacker in Joe Rossi's defense, his high-output sideline-to-sideline production has been welcomed. He might just be the transfer portal gem of the season for the Spartans.
Turner has shown the ability to come up big in big moments, and his physicality sets the tone for a Spartans defense that will need to get gritty to beat Indiana.
Aidan Chiles, QB
Chiles wasn't asked to do much last week against Michigan. He only had 23 pass attempts, but his 17 completions proved he could be proficient on the biggest stage he'll play this season. Chiles didn't throw a single interception, but he did have a costly fumble at the end of the first half.
Outside of the turnover, Chiles looks to be improving every week. Against two stout defenses in as many weeks, Chiles has done everything that has needed to be done. Again, the gameplan against Michigan was obviously incredibly strict from Brian Lindgren.
That lack of "give" in the play-calling might have cost the Spartans in the end. Let Chiles make plays.
Nick Marsh, WR
Marsh was quiet against Michigan, another costly mistake from Lindgren. He is this offense's biggest home run hitter and arguably its best weapon. He dominated a stout Iowa defense. Indiana's defense is formidable, but Marsh shouldn't have a problem creating separation.
The Spartans will have to be aggressive and take chances against the Hoosiers. Marsh is your vertical threat -- so let him get vertical.
Malik Spencer, S
Spencer might be one of the most underrated players on this defense. Like many in the secondary, he seems to flow around the defensive backfield, but safety is his primary home. He is the biggest thumper on this team, bringing old-school downhill safety ability to the mix.
If the Spartans want to establish physicality early against this high-flying Hoosiers team, look to Spencer for bringing the pain.
The Offensive Line
This is a bit of a cheat, yes. But the fact is that this front has experienced many changes and utilizes a big rotational system. When this line is clicking, the offense is clicking.
Example A: the Iowa game. Chiles had all the time to make plays and the run game was never better -- the line allowed Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams and Nate Carter to establish the run and set the tone offensively. That kind of trench warfare is imperative for a Spartans upset.
