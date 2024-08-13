AP Preseason Rankings Votes Should Only Fuel the Spartans
College football season is back, as teams are just weeks away from kicking off the season. This time of year comes with plenty of predictions and projections. Michigan State, which is beginning the tenure of Coach Jonathan Smith in East Lansing, has not been on the receiving end of much optimism heading into the season.
While there is reason to believe Michigan State has improved from last season, the Spartans still have many unknowns. They lost numerous starters to the transfer portal before securing one of the best transfer portal classes in the country. Smith has spent the offseason doing what he can to give Michigan State a chance to have a successful season, as Michigan State will play one of the most challenging slates of games of any team in the country.
The unknowns surrounding Michigan State’s football team entering the season, the schedule they face, and because it is Smith’s first season have led to many college football experts having low expectations for the Spartans this season. That was the case for the Associated Press, which recently released college football’s Top-25 rankings heading into the season.
While it is not surprising that Michigan State was not ranked in the AP’s preseason Top 25 poll, it was worth noting that Michigan State did not receive one vote to be ranked within the top 25 teams in the country. After finishing 4-8 last season, Michigan State has room for improvement this upcoming season. Coach Smith and his coaching staff have worked tirelessly this offseason to ensure that growth happened.
Michigan State’s first game is just over two weeks away. Their home opener against Florida Atlantic will allow Michigan State to get off on the right foot in Smith’s first game. Coach Smith is likely not very concerned about the lack of respect from the AP voters or any other college football experts who predict a subpar season for Michigan State.
However, Michigan State has received many negative expectations this offseason. Smith can use any motivation possible for the team this season. The offseason disrespect Michigan State has received could be the fuel Coach Smith uses to help his roster exceed expectations this upcoming season.
