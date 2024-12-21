Are Current Spartans Ready for Bigger Roles in 2025?
The Michigan State Spartans have wrapped up the 2024 season, missing a bowl game for the third consecutive season.
If a few things had gone right for Jonathan Smith’s team, they could have been bowl-eligible. However, we do not deal with hypotheticals, so Smith and his staff have a lot of work to do to make this team a contender.
Smith made Oregon State a top team in the country at his previous stop by developing homegrown talent into top contributors. While it has yet to be seen if he can do the same in East Lansing, Mark Dantonio adopted the formula when he was the Spartans’ coach.
The transfer portal and the NIL era of college football have changed how programs operate, and Smith knows this. He is unafraid to adapt his approach to the sport's modern-day dealings.
While Smith and the MSU staff have been active in the portal, they could benefit from developing the talent already on the roster and giving those players a chance to contribute in 2025.
At running back, MSU loses Nate Carter and Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams. That leaves just Brandon Tullis and Makhi Frazier on the roster. Those two combined for just 14 carries in 2024.
The Spartans should definitely add an experienced running back through the portal, but the staff could believe that Tullis or Frazier is ready for an increase in carries going into 2025.
Tullis has the physical frame to hang with college defenses, while Frazier could thrive as a short-yardage back. This staff developed Damien Martinez into a potential NFL running back, so MSU fans should trust their eye for running back talent and be patient when it comes to development.
The offensive line struggled mightily in 2024. However, offensive tackle Stanton Ramil stood out amongst a lackluster group. According to Pro Football Focus, the sophomore did not give up a sack in five of the 11 games he played.
Ramil is a former four-star recruit coming off a torn ACL, so his struggles are understandable. With a healthy offseason under his belt, he has a chance to become one of the premier tackles in the Big Ten.
There is plenty of talent on the Spartans’ roster. It is up to Smith and his staff to develop it, which they have done before.
That development could show in 2025.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.