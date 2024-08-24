As Season is Set to Begin Soon, a Michigan State Opponent Loses Critical Player
As Coach Jonathan Smith enters his first season in East Lansing, he has already beaten the odds multiple times. From leading a strong bounce back in the transfer portal to helping Michigan State set a solid foundation on the recruiting trail, Coach Smith has started to steer Michigan State’s football program in the right direction.
Smith has done all he can to give Michigan State the best opportunity to be successful this season. He and his coaching staff have already assembled a roster that is as strong as possible for the upcoming season. They have used fall camp to prepare that roster for one of the most challenging schedules in college football this season. The number of new additions and the demanding schedule the Spartans have this season means they could use any and every competitive advantage.
Michigan State has a chance of winning six games this season and heading to a bowl game. However, that will take the Spartans beating a few Big Ten teams with equal talent. This is especially true during the season's final quarter when Michigan State faces some of the worst teams in the Big Ten. Three of Michigan State's last four games of the season are in East Lansing.
One of the Spartans’ opponents on the 2024 schedule got some disparaging injury news earlier this week. Rutgers star linebacker Mohamed Toure will miss the 2024 season with a torn ACL. The injury news was shared by Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano earlier this week.
Rutgers beat reporter Brian Fonseca recently reported Toure’s season-ending injury on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: “More to come, but Greg Schiano announced that senior linebacker Mohamed Toure will miss the 2024 season with a torn ACL.”
According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, Michigan State had a 40% chance of beating Rutgers. Rutgers losing their starting middle linebacker increases Michigan State’s chances of winning their final regular-season game against Rutgers in East Lansing. While unfortunate, Toure’s injury indirectly impacts the Spartans, Rutgers will likely be a team Michigan State needs to beat to reach six wins and could be a Big Ten team Michigan State is competing with for a bowl bid later this season.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.