Ashton Lepo Looks to Leap Ahead in Year 3 for Spartans
The Michigan State Spartans are heading into Friday’s season opener with lots of optimism.
There are exciting things to look forward to regarding new additions to the team and returning guys in all three phases of the game, but after going 4-8 last season, improvement is crucial, especially for the offense. Which in the game of football is lead by the line.
One of those guys the Spartans look to depend on is 6-7, 306-pound redshirt sophomore Ashton Lepo. Lepo is one of the key names that can make a big jump from this season with the experience he gained last year. In 2023, he earned his first letter, saw 96 game reps at left tackle and was a part of the important kicking unit to execute field goals and point after attempts.
Lepo is just one of many linemen fighting for a chance to lead the trenches and help improve this Spartan offense. When reflecting on last year’s offensive production, there are plenty of phases that need to improve. The main concern for Spartan Nation and this team is putting points on the board.
The Spartans finished last in Big Ten play with only scoring an average of 12 points per game. When reflecting on these stats it’s transparent to see how that happened. Second to last in yards per game with 260, only gaining more yards than Iowa. Last in team rushing yards and 10 in passing yards.
To get this Spartans team back to where they were a few seasons ago when they finished 11-2 in 2021, guys like Lepo need to step up and anchor the way in their individual and group matchups. The pride factor comes in different ways for some players for Lepo it is apparent. That is because every game day he not only represents the Green and White, but also his home state he grew up in, representing Grand Haven.
“It’s great for the summer especially, we have workouts and stuff here, I miss it but sometimes on the weekend I’ll head back there an go out on the big lake,” Lepo said back in the spring.
Although his water time on the lake may have come to an end, it looks like Lepo anticipates making an even bigger splash by boosting this MSU Offense to more production and ultimately more wins.
