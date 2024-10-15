At 3-3, Does Michigan State Belong in a Bowl Game?
Michigan State is 3-3 and although the Spartans are currently on a three-game losing streak, they still have hopes of making it to a bowl game this season. Michigan State entered the season with few expecting much from them in Coach Jonathan Smith’s first season.
However, after a 3-0 start to the season, while only needing six wins to become bowl-eligible, it appeared as if Michigan State was heading towards a relatively easy six wins and bowl eligibility. Then, Michigan State hit the most challenging part of their schedule.
The Spartans would face Boston College while shorthanded and barely lose to the Eagles. That close loss would kick off a brutal stretch of games that the Spartans are still working their way through. After losing to Boston College, Smith and the Spartans would lose their following two games in a row to Ohio State and Oregon, completing their three-game losing streak before heading into the bye week.
Brett McMurphy of The Action Network recently released his weekly updated bowl projections. The college football expert has consistently predicted Michigan State to make it to a bowl game since early in the season and he did so again this week. In his projections, McMurphy has Michigan State heading to Texas to play in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas in early January.
McMurphy projects the Spartans will face the Big 12’s Arizona Wildcats.
After taking the last week off, Michigan State returns to the field to face a formidable Iowa team at home. The Hawkeyes have won three of their last four games and aim to continue their hot streak as they face the Spartans in East Lansing. Iowa aims to remain hot, Michigan State aims to get on a roll again after the last three weeks have not gone their way.
There are many ways to grade Smith’s first season at the helm in East Lansing. However, few will tell the success or failure of Michigan State’s season like whether or not they make it to a bowl game. Many may not have expected them to go far this season but after a 3-0 start, it is completely fair to expect Michigan State to win another three games before the end of the season and make it to a bowl game. Considering their hot start, the Spartans not making it to a bowl game would be a disappointment.
