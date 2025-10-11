Spartan Nation

Who's In and Out for Michigan State's Game vs. UCLA

Here is the availability report for Saturday's contest featuring the Spartans and the Bruins.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State edge Anelu Lafaele (11) celebrates a tackles against Western Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025.
Michigan State edge Anelu Lafaele (11) celebrates a tackles against Western Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
EAST LANSING --- Two hours before kickoff, Michigan State (3-2 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) and UCLA (1-4, 1-1) released their respective availability reports. Both teams will have to deal without some of their important players, just like most teams entering Week 7 of the college football season.

Here is a complete list of the players who are listed as either OUT or QUESTIONABLE by the Spartans and Bruins.

Michigan State Spartans

Alante Brow
Michigan State's Alante Brown returns a kick against Indiana during the second quarter on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OUT

DB Caleb Gash (season)

DB Andrew Brinson IV (season)

OL Luka Vincic (season)

LB Brady Pretzlaff (season)

Anelu Lafael
Michigan State's Anelu Lafaele celebrates after a defensive stop against Boston College during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WR Alante Brown

DB NiJhay Burt

OL Stanton Ramil

EDGE Anelu Lafaele

DE Jalen Thompson

K Tarik Ahmetbasic

Nikai Martine
Michigan State's Nikai Martinez smiles while watching the team warm up before the football game against Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LS Kaden Schickel

LB Marcellius Pulliam

S Nikai Martinez

DB Ade Willie

TE Jayden Savoury

TE Brennan Parachek

Ade Willi
Michigan State's Ade Willie, center, tackles Western Michigan's Devin Miles during the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

QUESTIONABLE

No players listed.

UCLA Bruins

UCL
Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

OUT

QB Karsen Gordon (season)

DL Robert James III (season)

OL Jaylan Jeffers (season)

OL K.D. Arnold (season)

DL Tyler Partlow (season)

LB Ben Perry

DL Nico Davillier

QB Pierce Clarkson

WR Jadyn Marshall

DB Croix Stewart

QUESTIONABLE

Anthony Jone
Michigan State's Anthony Jones, left, tries to tackle Rutgers' Antwan Raymond as he runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DL Anthony Jones

DB Kanye Clark

DB Aaron Williams

Instant Analysis

Nikai Martine
Michigan State's Nikai Martinez celebrates a defensive stop against Iowa in the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Michigan State, the biggest news is the addition of rush end Anelu Lafaele to the availability report. The redshirt freshman who transferred to MSU from Wisconsin this past offseason has two sacks, which is in a four-way tie for first on the Spartans. The other bad news is that it might be a severe injury for Lafaele, as he posted a photo on his Instagram of himself in a hospital bed and a cast on his left foot.

There were other hits to MSU's defense, as well. Starting safety Nikai Martinez and nickel Ade Willie will both miss a second consecutive game. Defensive end Jalen Thompson is also out.

The Spartans will still be without starting left tackle Stanton Ramil. It's not yet known if MSU will keep Conner Moore at left tackle and Ashton Lepo on the right side after a rough day for the offensive line against Nebraska, but it's always tough to replace the person responsible for protecting Aidan Chiles' blindside.

Anelu Lafael
Michigan State's Anelu Lafaele, right, knocks the ball loose while rushing Western Michigan's quarterback Brady Jones during the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

