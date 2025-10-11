Who's In and Out for Michigan State's Game vs. UCLA
EAST LANSING --- Two hours before kickoff, Michigan State (3-2 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) and UCLA (1-4, 1-1) released their respective availability reports. Both teams will have to deal without some of their important players, just like most teams entering Week 7 of the college football season.
Here is a complete list of the players who are listed as either OUT or QUESTIONABLE by the Spartans and Bruins.
Michigan State Spartans
OUT
DB Caleb Gash (season)
DB Andrew Brinson IV (season)
OL Luka Vincic (season)
LB Brady Pretzlaff (season)
WR Alante Brown
DB NiJhay Burt
OL Stanton Ramil
EDGE Anelu Lafaele
DE Jalen Thompson
K Tarik Ahmetbasic
LS Kaden Schickel
LB Marcellius Pulliam
S Nikai Martinez
DB Ade Willie
TE Jayden Savoury
TE Brennan Parachek
QUESTIONABLE
No players listed.
UCLA Bruins
OUT
QB Karsen Gordon (season)
DL Robert James III (season)
OL Jaylan Jeffers (season)
OL K.D. Arnold (season)
DL Tyler Partlow (season)
LB Ben Perry
DL Nico Davillier
QB Pierce Clarkson
WR Jadyn Marshall
DB Croix Stewart
QUESTIONABLE
DL Anthony Jones
DB Kanye Clark
DB Aaron Williams
Instant Analysis
For Michigan State, the biggest news is the addition of rush end Anelu Lafaele to the availability report. The redshirt freshman who transferred to MSU from Wisconsin this past offseason has two sacks, which is in a four-way tie for first on the Spartans. The other bad news is that it might be a severe injury for Lafaele, as he posted a photo on his Instagram of himself in a hospital bed and a cast on his left foot.
There were other hits to MSU's defense, as well. Starting safety Nikai Martinez and nickel Ade Willie will both miss a second consecutive game. Defensive end Jalen Thompson is also out.
The Spartans will still be without starting left tackle Stanton Ramil. It's not yet known if MSU will keep Conner Moore at left tackle and Ashton Lepo on the right side after a rough day for the offensive line against Nebraska, but it's always tough to replace the person responsible for protecting Aidan Chiles' blindside.
