Big News From Elite International Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Target
Edge rusher Emmanuel Nwaiwu has a path to college football unlike any other target the Michigan State Spartans are interested in. Nwaiwu plays at Vanier College in Montreal, Quebec. Hardly a hotbed for major Division I college football talent.
Nwaiwu was a standout at the Wayne State mega camp this past spring. He had the Spartans' eye then. Nwaiwu previously told On3 that he was planning a November visit.
“I talk to a lot of the coaches at Michigan State. We communicate during the week," Nwaiwu said. "We have a group chat that we all communicate in. I talked to Coach [Cole] Moore and we have already planned a date for an OV after my season, when they have a home game in November."
Now, it's official. 247Sports' Corey Robinson reported that Nwaiwu will take his official visit the weekend of November 22. He will watch the Spartans play Purdue.
Nwaiwu told On3 what he would be looking at during his visit.
"I would like to see how much effort they put into making sure their athletes graduate and also I would want to see how their facilities make their athletes be the best person and athlete they could be," Nwaiwu said. "Also, learn the culture and understand how things are."
Nwaiwu's story is not common, but it is hardly original. Allen Trieu, writing for The Detroit News, cited the Spartans' history with Canadian athletes.
"Michigan State has had a number of Canadian players come through the program over the years, from Tony Mandarich to Arjen Colquhoun," Trieu wrote. "Nwaiwu is part of a wave of talented defensive linemen who have college coaches racing north of the border to see. Like many of these athletes, football was not the first sport for Nwaiwu. He came from basketball, then tried football and found his passion."
Jean Guillaume, Nwaiwu's trainer, spoke about the prospects' interest in the Spartans.
"Michigan State is a big-time program and not really too far for him," Guillaume said. "It’s the same type of weather and playing in the Big Ten means something to him. They’ve had Canadians go there and do well. He just wants to play and loves to work, so it’s not complicated with him. And with Michigan State, what else do you want?"
