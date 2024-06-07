BREAKING: 3-Star 2025 WR Braylon Collier Commits to Michigan State
The Michigan State Spartans have secured their sixth commit of the 2025 class in three-star wide receiver Braylon Collier. He is head coach Jonathan Smith's first wide receiver of the class and first commit since the start of official visits.
Collier is the 34th-ranked player in the state of Ohio, per 247Sports, and he is the 132nd-ranked wide receiver in the 2025 class.
Collier officially visited Michigan State on the weekend of May 31st -- which is when he made his decision. Collier took everything into account before he pulled the trigger.
"Taking the whole official visit weekend in, really sorting out my pros and cons, stuff like that," Collier told Spartan Nation. "Geographically, [Michigan State] made more sense. The coaches made it known that they want me, they treated my family and my myself like royalty all weekend, so it was really just an easy decision for me ... I went over to Coach Smith ... right before I left, to back home. I went up to Coach Smith's office and I broke the news to him right there and then they had the whole coaching staff up there and everybody just started clapping it up and telling me congratulations."
Collier is looking forward to being a Spartan, a title he believes offers more than just football.
"I'm really just looking forward to building special connections, relationships, really be a part of that brotherhood that they have in the locker room," Collier said. "Meet all the alumni, because I know there's like, 500,000 living alumni from MSU. So, it's really just exciting, the networking is insane. I really just wanna make those connections and really just excited to be part of Spartan Nation."
Collier is relieved that the recruiting process is over -- now he can focus on his senior season at Perkins High School.
"A lot of guys don't talk about it but it's stressful, and it's overwhelming at times. But it's a good problem to have, a great problem to have, actually, so I mean I'm blessed with all the opportunities that have arisen, and that I've earned over this time period," Collier said.
Collier's commitment kicks off what could be a big month for the Spartans, given the official visits scheduled through late June with players that have shown interest in the Green and White.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.