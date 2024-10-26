BREAKING: Michigan Expected to be Without Top Player Against Spartans
Michigan State just gained a huge advantage going into their rivalry game with Michigan.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Michigan is expected to be without its star cornerback Will Johnson, one of the top cornerbacks in the nation who is projected to be a first-round pick in next year's NFL Draft.
Johnson is dealing with a lower-body injury that he suffered in the Wolverines' loss to Illinois last week.
The third-year cornerback has totaled 14 tackles, one for a loss, three passes defensed and two pick-sixes in six games this season. He leads the nation in yards returned off interceptions with 128.
Johnson was key for the Wolverines in their national title run last year, posting 27 tackles, one for a loss, four passes defensed and four interceptions, including one returned to the house in 12 games played.
This blow for the Wolverines is huge for the Spartans, who enter Ann Arbor as underdogs.
Michigan continues to endure turmoil in the year following its national championship, as it sits at 4-3 and is currently on a two-game losing streak.
The Wolverines have a struggling pass defense, and this loss to the secondary won't help as the Spartans are beginning to find their stride in the air, having put up 256 passing yards against Iowa last week.
This is going to be critical for Michigan State on Saturday, as finding yards on the ground may be difficult against a Michigan team that ranks top 10 in the nation in run defense.
Saturday's game at Michigan Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.