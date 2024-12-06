BREAKING: Michigan State Adds Another 2025 OL
Michigan State football has added another class of 2025 prospect.
On Friday, the program revealed it has added offensive line prospect Rashawn Rogers, a 2025 recruit from Ottawa Hills High School in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He joins the Spartans as a preferred walk-on.
Rogers announced his offer from the Spartans on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.
After a great conversation with [Michigan State offensive line coach Jim Michalczik] & [Michigan State football general manager Cole Moore] I'm blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State!" Rogers wrote.
Rogers had visited East Lansing for the Spartans' season finale against Rutgers on Saturday.
The prospect is the third class 2025 offensive lineman to join Michigan State's roster.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith addressed the media on Wednesday's National Signing Day.
Below is a partial transcript from Smith's opening statement from his press conference on Wednesday:
Smith: "OK, always an exciting day, kind of a finish line of a lot of work, and [I'm] really pleased at kind of where we landed today. It's one piece of the puzzle of putting your roster together, but it's really an important one, no doubt. Because you can, you can build your team throughout the year now, but obviously, signing day, in regards to high school, it's an important part. Couple things just overall about this class that we like a lot. Heavy dose on kind of this inside-out approach, right? Seven from the state of Michigan, two from Ohio, one from Illinois, others outside of that region, across the country, from California all the way over to Maryland. I think there's a recurring theme: these guys are coming from quality programs. A lot of winners in this class, thinking about state championships, that played in the state championship game, swhould play in this weekend in the state championshp. I think there's value with that. Guys that have spent their experience in high school at a program that values doing things right and winning at a high level."
