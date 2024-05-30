BREAKING: Michigan State's Season Opener Moved to Friday, Aug. 30
Rejoice, Spartan fans.
Michigan State football will be playing its season opener on a Friday yet again this coming season.
The Big Ten announced on Thursday that the Spartans' game against Florida Atlantic will be moved up from Saturday to Friday, Aug. 30. It will mark the 12th time in 14 years Michigan State will open its season on a Friday.
The game will be aired on the Big Ten Network.
The conference also announced the times of the Spartans' succeeding two games. Their Week 2 game against Maryland on Sept. 7 and their Week 3 contest against Prairie View A&M on Sept. 14 will each begin at 3:30 p.m. EST. They will be aired on the Big Ten Network.
Michigan State's fellow Big Ten member Wisconsin will also be opening its season on Aug. 30 when it hosts Western Michigan.
The announcement of Michigan State's opener comes just over a week after FOX Sports revealed its 2024 FOX College Football Friday slate that included the Spartans' games against Oregon and Purdue.
Following its game against Prairie View A&M, Michigan State will travel to Boston College for a matchup with the Eagles on Sept. 21. It will then return home to host Ohio State on Sept. 28.
The following week will be the Spartans' Friday game against Oregon, which is on the road. They will then have a bye week before hosting Iowa on Oct. 19. After that is Michigan State's game against Michigan on Oct. 26, which will be in Ann Arbor.
The Spartans then host Indiana on Nov. 2, have another bye the following week and will head to Illinois to face the Fighting Illini on Nov. 16.
Michigan State will conclude its regular season with back-to-back home games -- its Friday game against Purdue and its season finale against Rutgers on Nov. 30.
