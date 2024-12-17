BREAKING: MSU Football Lands Top MAC Transfer WR
They did it again.
The Michigan State Spartans knew that this offseason was a crucial one for Coach Jonathan Smith and company. A host of talented players in the transfer portal or graduated or gone for the NFL Draft.
Like the NFL, when you have a future at quarterback, you need to fill in everything around that player. Aidan Chiles is here to stay in East Lansing and his immense ceiling as a signal caller warrants and investment. With Jaron Glover, Aziah Johnson and Jaelen Smith in the portal, it was vital that the Spartans find more targets for Chiles.
A suitable No. 2 behind Nick Marsh could be a game-changer. On Monday, the Spartans landed someone who could be just that.
Kent State wide receiver Chrishon McCray committed to Michigan State, giving the Spartans a dynamic deep ball threat. McCray, who was second-team All-Mid-American Conference, notched 81 receptions for 1,315 yards and 13 touchdowns over the previous two seasons.
McCray announced his commitment on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.
As I reported previously:
McCray is a speed threat who can handle all of the duties asked of a wide receiver. He can play in the slot or move to the outside. He has been commended for his control and his route-running ability. McCray would be a good pairing with Marsh, who is also a vertical threat combining speed and route-running. ... Landing McCray would give quarterback Aidan Chiles another weapon in the vertical passing game and add a new wrinkle to this offense.
McCray visited East Lansing this weekend. Clearly it went well.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
