BREAKING: MSU Lands Commitment From Four-Star TE Whiting
Michigan State football recruiting has been on a roll lately.
The Spartans landed 2026 quarterback Kayd Coffman on Friday.
Now, Michigan State is adding four-star 2026 tight end Eddie Whiting to the list, as the prospect announced his commitment to the Spartans on social media on Saturday.
Whiting, 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, is ranked 18th among 2026 tight ends, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He is the highest-rated recruit the Jonathan Smith regime has landed. The Sioux Falls, South Dakota native was first offered by the Spartans before a flood of major programs started offering, such as Michigan, Alabama, Colorado, and tight end factory Iowa.
Per 247Sports' Corey Robinson, that early loyalty was a big reason as to why Whiting chose the Spartans.
"In October, Michigan State extended an offer to Whiting, communicated by tight ends coach Brian Wozniak," Robinson wrote. "From that day on, Wozniak consistently engaged with Whiting and his family throughout the recruitment process. Head coach Jonathan Smith also played a significant role in recruiting Whiting, including a visit to South Dakota with Wozniak on January 16th to watch him play in a basketball game. Wozniak returned to South Dakota on January 27th to have an in-home visit with Whiting and his parents, the same day that Michigan tight ends coach Steve Casula visited him at his high school and offered.
"Whiting visited East Lansing with his family for a multi-day visit on the November 29th weekend to watch the team play their season finale against Rutgers and being able to get familiar with the Michigan State campus."
The Spartans now have three commits in the 2026 class -- with tight end Joey Caudill and Coffman.
Michigan State is far ahead of schedule from where it was in Year 1 under Smith, and grabbing a big-name recruit like Whiting adds to their recruiting pedigree, too.
"Michigan State is getting the complete package from Whiting as a tight end," Robinson wrote. "At 6-foot-6, he has a 6-foot-10 wingspan and does an excellent job catching the ball with his arms extended, taking advantage of his huge catch radius. He is an excellent blocker for a high school tight end and has the ability to split out at wide receiver and move around in the backfield."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
