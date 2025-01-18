BREAKING: MSU Lands PWO RB, Another Pipeline Grab
Michigan State landed another 2025 commitment on Friday, this time from preferred walk-on in Orchard Lake St. Mary's running back Darrin Jones, per Kenny Jordan of SpartanMag.
Jones was a crucial part of the Eaglets' state championship run that culminated in a victory over Byron Center, in which Jones 181 yards and two touchdowns. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound running back split carries with another Michigan State commit in Bryson Williams, though Williams was more of a utility player that took about every skill position on the field.
Jones' commitment continues the Michigan State 2025 pipeline through the St. Mary's prep school -- linebacker DJ White and tight end Jayden Savoury both signed with the green and white. As mentioned, Williams is a Spartans commit though he did not sign during the early signing period to the surprise of many.
As I have previously reported:
"[Running backs coach Keith] Bhonapha is not selective when it comes to measurables, though there is a noticeable trend in his running backs' size. Typically, anywhere from 5-9 to 6 feet tall. 190 pounds to 210 pounds. He likes one-cut running backs and the shifty kind. Inside and outside runnings that can receive, block, and fall forward, as he calls it."
The Spartans, under Coach Jonathan Smith, are willing to target whoever fits the prototype for their vision. He spoke about it during the Dec. 4 National Signing Day.
"A couple of the guys that we like, they were senior [evaluations]," Smith said. "They went out and had big-time senior years, and we continued to work and track that, and we were able to land a couple of guys like that."
It is safe to say Jones could have been what Smith was referring to.
Michigan State has built a strong relationship with St. Mary's, whose recruiting coordinator, Greg Dixon, praised the Spartans when I spoke to him this past summer.
"I just think this current staff is just really focused on taking care of home," Dixon told me. "That's one of the big things Coach Smith said to us is he wants to recruit Michigan and Ohio, take care of the backyard. He said just looking through he realized how much talent is here, he wanted to make sure he had a good footprint here. And I feel like that's been missing in our state with some of the universities, so it's been refreshing to see that type of effort and then the follow-through with this coaching staff."
