BREAKING: Time Announced for Michigan State-Michigan Game
We're less than two weeks away from Michigan State's most-anticipated matchup of the 2024 season -- their annual meeting with Michigan, the reigning national champions.
For weeks, fans have waited for the reveal of the game time for this historic rivalry game.
On Monday, they got it.
The Big Ten revealed on Monday that Michigan State's game against Michigan is set for 7:30 p.m. It will be yet another under-the-lights matchup for Michigan State, which has yet to play a noon game this season.
The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. This year's meeting will take place at Michigan Stadium.
Michigan is currently ranked 24th in the nation, with a 4-2 record. Before it goes toe-to-toe with the Spartans, the Wolverines, too, will be coming out of a bye this week and looking to bounce-back from a loss. Theirs came against Washington, who, ironically, Michigan State's next opponent, Iowa, just blew out.
The Spartans have not defeated the Wolverines since 2021, and the last two matchups have been ones Michigan State fans have wanted to forget.
There's an opportunity for the tide to shift back in the Spartans' favor, though.
This will be a new rivalry for Coach Jonathan Smith, though, he is all too familiar with being part of an epic in-state rivalry from his days playing and coaching at Oregon State.
"It's going to be passionate," Smith said at Big Ten Football Media Days this summer. "I enjoy being in an in-state rivalry. Really, my whole coaching career there was an in-state rivalry that took place, and I think that's the beautiful thing about college football: the traditions. Look, we're always -- every game means something, but that game definitely will mean a whole lot."
