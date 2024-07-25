Michigan State Coach Jonathan Smith From Big Ten Football Media Days in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Michigan State football is entering a new era under a new regime.
Spartans coach Jonathan Smith spoke today at Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium. and we were there live to bring you full coverage of everything he addressed.
You can watch Smith's presser below:
Below is an outline of topics Smith covered:
-Coaches, Aidan Chiles, Jack Velling and Tanner Miller following Smith from Oregon State to Michigan State
-Gearing up for Fall camp
-Filling voids left by transfers post-spring camp
-Promoting his/his staff's background to recruits
-Success at Oregon State
-What success looks like in first season at MSU
-Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi
-His intent to form unity immediately upon arriving
-Michigan rivalry, Sherrone Moore
-Year 1 at MSU vs. Year 1 at Oregon State
-Where he is now vs. first year as head coach
-Building relationships with Midwest high school coaches
-Optimism regarding O-line
-Secondary depth
-WR room, passing game
-Chiles/Nick Marsh chemistry
-Marsh's potential
-Tommy Schuster
-Team identity
-Players looking for "fresh start" after last season
-RBs Nate Carter, Kay'Ron Adams
-Players putting on weight/muscle
-D'Quan Douse
-Derrick Harmon's departure
-Helmet technology, iPads on sidelines
-Chiles' development
-NIL/transfer portal
-Walk-ons
-Voting on captains
-Abundance of transfer portal losses following spring camp
-New Big Ten teams -- Oregon, USC, Washington and UCLA
-Akili Arnold, Easton Mascarenas, other players he coached at Oregon State
-Big Ten preseason awards
-Returning to Eugene for Oregon game
-Recruiting in the state of Michigan
-Velling's potential to be one of the best tight ends in the country
-Brennan Parachek
-MSU "white out tradition"
-Brian Lindgren, offensive staff
-Jordan Turner
-Detroit Lions' offense
-MSU's "huge" month of June in recruiting
-What appealed to him about MSU
