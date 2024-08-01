Camp is Chance for MSU WRs to Prove Themselves
Training camp has officially kicked off for the Michigan State Spartans, who are looking to get back on track after a rough couple of seasons.
Coach Jonathan Smith comes over from Oregon State after rebuilding that program in Corvallis. Spartan Nation is hopeful he can do the same in East Lansing.
Smith is an offensive-minded coach. He played quarterback in his college days and has devised innovative and creative offenses with Spartans offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren.
Their offenses heavily involve putting wide receivers into the best positions possible. This should be music to the ears of the Spartans’ pass-catchers.
This Spartan receiver room does not feature a Jayden Reed or a Keon Coleman, but plenty of young, talented receivers are ready to prove themselves. Wide Receivers Coach Courtney Hawkins is the only returning coach from last year’s staff, which could also help maintain continuity with this group.
Headlined by veteran Montorie Foster Jr., Michigan State could have a sneaky good wide receiver room in 2024.
Foster is the leading returning receiver for Smith’s team, catching 43 passes for 576 yards and three touchdowns in 2023. Heading into his fifth season in Green and White, Foster is ready to lead the young group of receivers who many Spartan fans may not know too much about.
One player looking to bounce back in 2024 is redshirt sophomore Jaron Glover. The 6-foot-1, 204-pound receiver out of Sarasota, Fla., had a promising start to last season but dealt with injuries throughout the year.
Glover figures to be a main contributor in the passing game this season. He is a sharp route-runner who can win in the intermediate field and can beat defenders over the top.
Beyond those two, the third wide receiver role is up for grabs. Could superstar freshman Nick Marsh earn that job? What about veteran Alante Brown, who also dealt with injuries last season? Could there be a surprise contributor, like Aziah Johnson or Antonio Gates Jr.?
There are unknown elements across the board for Michigan State going into the 2024 season, including the wide receivers. However, there are plenty of talented ones in the room. Now, it’s their chance to prove it.
