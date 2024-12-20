Carter Showed Leadership, Toughness in Time as Spartan
The last few years have been tough to be a Michigan State Spartan.
The program has been in rough shape, from difficulties off the field to missing a bowl game on it. Many players have transferred out, and for good reason.
But some decided to stay through the turmoil. Some within the football program wanted to be the catalysts of a turnaround, an admirable task to take on.
One of those players was running back Nate Carter. The talented runner from New York and UConn transfer could have left to have a better opportunity at a more functional program, but he stayed in East Lansing and led the charge to turn things around.
Carter finished his career as a Spartan with 301 carries for 1,297 yards and nine touchdowns. He had a few brilliant moments on the field in East Lansing, and while the team did not make a bowl game in his time as a Spartan, his effort to make MSU a winning program again should be remembered.
Carter has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. His draft stock is unclear, but a good performance at the NFL Scouting Combine and Pro Day could help him get his name called.
Carter committed to the Spartans out of the transfer portal in the spring of 2023. He was committed to Mel Tucker’s staff, and even when Tucker was fired for sexual harassment allegations, he stayed with the team and did not enter the portal when it opened for MSU.
When Jonathan Smith took over, Carter bought in, becoming one of the leaders in Smith’s first year as coach. Carter became a captain, a testament to his performance on the field as well as in the locker room.
While it is the goal of many players to make it to the NFL, it is important for college football players to be good people, too.
Carter embodies what it means to be a collegiate athlete. He stayed at MSU through the tough times, hoping to lift the team’s spirits as they tried to win games on the field.
Now, Carter is off to the NFL, where he will certainly light up a locker room with his character. Breaking a few tackles and scoring touchdowns won’t hurt either.
