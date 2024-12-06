BREAKING: Michigan State's Nate Carter Announces Next Move
Michigan State is losing another prominent member of its offense.
Spartan running back Nate Carter announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday that he is declaring for the NFL Draft.
He wrote the following:
"First and foremost, I want to give all glory and honor to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Without Him, I am nothing. His grace, guidance, faithfulness. and unfailing love have been the foundation of my journey, and I am forever grateful for His work in my life. Through every high and low. He has never left my side, and I know He never will. It is because of Him that I stand here today with this incredible opportunity.
"To UConn: Thank you for taking a chance on a small-town kid from Rochester. The support I received during my first two collegiate years shaped the foundation of my college career. The time I spent at UConn was special, and the relationships I built there will never be forgotten. I'm forever grateful to my coaches and teammates who believed in me and pushed me to be better every single day.
"To MSU: It was truly an honor to wear Green and White. Thank you for welcoming me into your family with open arms. Running out in front of tens of thousands of fans in Spartan Stadium will forever be one of the most unforgettable moments of my life. I hope and pray that my time as a Spartan was both impactful and memorable- on and off the field. I wanted to be more than a football player here, and I hope I left an impression that reflects that.
"My time at both UConn and MSU has been nothing short of transformative. From the field to the classroom, and in every space in between, I've grown as a player, a student, and most importantly. as a man. I've been blessed with incredible coaches. Teammates who've become like family, and mentors who've shaped my journey. The lessons I've learned and the relationships I've built are ones I will carry with me for the rest of my life.
'"After much prayer, reflection, and conversation with my family, I am excited and humbled to announce that I am officially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.
"This is only the beginning of a new chapter, and I'm ready to step out in faith for whatever God has in store. The best is yet to come!"
Carter played two seasons at Michigan State after transferring from UConn. He totaled 1,297 rushing yards, nine rushing touchdowns, 276 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns as a Spartan, while playing in all of Michigan State's games in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
