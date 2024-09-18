CFB Expert Predicts MSU's Week 4 Result After Being Perfect Last Week
Michigan State moved to 3-0 on the season after beating Prairie View by 40 points this past weekend.
Coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State move on to play Boston College on the road this weekend, giving them the chance to change the minds of many doubters. The many changes Michigan State made this offseason left them with many unknowns as the college football season began, but three weeks' worth of football games have given a better idea of what to expect from Michigan State moving forward.
Coach Smith has Michigan State on the right track early in his tenure. However, that will soon be tested as Michigan State has a challenging slate of upcoming games on its schedule, which includes two of the best teams in the country and Boston College, which was ranked before their loss to Missouri.
Michigan State and Boston College will play this weekend, giving Smith and Michigan State another chance to pull off another shocking upset.
However, similar to the offseason, not many college football experts or projections believe Michigan State will remain undefeated after their road matchup against Boston College this weekend. Michigan State is an underdog heading into this weekend, a position it has been in previously.
As he does weekly, ESPN’s Bill Connelly recently released his SP+ predictions for the upcoming week after another week of games. Last week, Connelly’s SP+ correctly predicted Michigan State would beat Prairie View A&M by a score of 40-0, which Michigan State did. However, this time, Connelly’s SP+ rankings are not as optimistic about Michigan State’s chances against a much more formidable Boston College team,
Connelly’s SP+ metrics predict Boston College will beat Michigan State, with the final score being 25-19. FanDuel also has Michigan State as nearly a touchdown underdog to Boston College after the Eagles went down to the wire with one of the best teams in the country last weekend.
Michigan State’s game against Boston College should make for an intriguing out-of-conference matchup early in the season and a game that will help both teams better understand how good they are. Michigan State hopes to move even closer to six wins.
