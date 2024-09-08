Chiles-Marsh Connection Could be the Future of MSU Football's Offense
Michigan State was hoping for a bounce-back game from its offense on the road against Maryland in what was the first Big Ten game of the season for both teams. Not only did the offense bounce back but wide receiver Nick Marsh announced himself to the rest of the Big Ten and the country.
Marsh finished the game with a whopping 194 receiving yards on eight receptions and a touchdown, including a 77-yard touchdown in a critical moment for the Spartans.
Coach Smith said Marsh had shown signs of his ability in practice but the first game did not allow for Marsh to display his skills fully.
"He had been progressing throughout camp and making a bunch of plays,” Smith said after the game. “Game 1, he was out there. We just didn't target him as much. This game, he definitely was gonna play more. Had some targets for him in the middle of the field, and he comes up huge.
“But at the same time, he's catching the ball on the sideline, operating in our two-minute at the end of the half and at the end of the game. The guy's a true freshman. He's mature beyond his years."
The connection between Marsh and quarterback Aidan Chiles has the potential to be an extraordinary duo in East Lansing. Coach Smith believes the potential goes further than just those two and says the offense still has room to grow as the season continues. Last week, the offense’s issues were moving the ball and scoring, this week against Maryland, the unit struggled with penalties.
"It shows the potential, not just of those two, but of this offense that we can do some things, be explosive,” Smith said. “We have to, though, find a way to be more efficient offensively. Too many missed assignments. I think the penalty sides flipped on us this game.
“On defense, they had way too many last week; this week, it felt like it was on offense. I don't know the exact number. Whether we're in the wrong formation, we're not lining up on the line of scrimmage, we got three-and-out, we got turnovers again. Tonight, we were explosive enough to kind of make up for some of that poor play.”
