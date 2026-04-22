Ranking Michigan State's 3 Main Transfer Portal Targets
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The transfer portal is now closed, and Michigan State is still at zeros, both in and out.
Those already in the portal can keep looking for new spots, though. MSU is still searching for a center, which is really the only glaring hole on the Spartans' roster right now. With the No. 3 high school recruiting class coming in with total roster retention, the right transfer portal addition can transform Michigan State into a title contender.
As of now, there are three known names that MSU seems to be considering: Charleston transfer Christian Reeves, Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke, and Washington transfer Franck Kepnang.
Here is some general background on all three, ranked by how much I think Michigan State would benefit from their addition.
3. Franck Kepnang
Kepnang would be the addition who would feel a bit underwhelming, in my opinion. He did fine this year as a starter at Washington, but his long injury history and his limitations on offense are huge red flags.
Next year will be Kepnang's seventh year of college basketball, thanks to a COVID waiver and a few knee injuries that granted him medical waivers for 2022-23 and 2023-24. He also missed some games this past season with another leg injury.
At the end of the day, Kepnang has only stayed totally healthy one time in six seasons. His only truly healthy season was 2021-22 -- Gabe Brown and Max Christie were playing for Michigan State back then. Whichever center MSU takes needs to have a significant role, which cannot happen if Kepnang is hurt.
Also, he doesn't score a lot. He doesn't shoot threes and is a career 67.7% free-throw shooter. Every Final Four team this season had a big man averaging 10+ points per game. Kepnang averaged just 6.2 points per game this season.
2. Christian Reeves
Reeves is in the middle here, though he's much closer to being first than he is to being third. The alarm bells go off from Reeves' lack of production during his two years at Duke and one at Clemson, but he's 7-foot-2 -- sometimes it takes time for big men to figure things out and have things click.
Some of the more advanced statistics love this guy. His offensive rating of 130.2 was the best mark in the CAA this season, and his defensive rating of 101.7 ranked sixth. His overall box plus/minus of 4.5 was second in his conference, only behind his teammate, Jlynn Counter.
Reeves wouldn't be the A-plus addition fans will do backflips for, but he would be in the B or B-plus "good enough" category to me.
He can score enough at 11.1 points per game this season. Reeves averaged 7.8 rebounds a contest this season and had the best overall rebound percentage (19.8%) in the CAA, which ranked 11th in the NCAA. He also averaged 1.4 blocks per game, with the best block percentage (7.5%) in the conference.
1. Anton Bonke
I was a bit torn between Bonke and Reeves, but I'd give the slight edge to Bonke right now. The reason is that I think there is more potential with Bonke that hasn't been tapped into just yet.
He also stands at 7-foot-2, but Bonke can stretch the floor a bit and was putting up similar numbers to Reeves (10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 blocks) while facing slightly stronger competition in 2025-26 at Charlotte in the American Conference.
If Reeves is a B-plus addition, I'd give Bonke an A-minus, perhaps. It could've been better, but the job was still ultimately done relatively effectively.
He's not the home-run addition some fans might have hoped for with Alabama transfer Aiden Sherrell, who picked Indiana instead, but Bonke is still a sought-after prospect who fits the mold of what Michigan State is looking for.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika