Ranking Michigan State's 3 Main Transfer Portal Targets

The transfer portal is now closed, and Michigan State is still at zeros, both in and out.

Those already in the portal can keep looking for new spots, though. MSU is still searching for a center, which is really the only glaring hole on the Spartans' roster right now. With the No. 3 high school recruiting class coming in with total roster retention, the right transfer portal addition can transform Michigan State into a title contender.

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo tells a story to the media while recalling his very first Sweet 16 during a press conference at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The Spartans play the University of Connecticut on Friday evening. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As of now, there are three known names that MSU seems to be considering: Charleston transfer Christian Reeves , Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke , and Washington transfer Franck Kepnang .

Here is some general background on all three, ranked by how much I think Michigan State would benefit from their addition.

3. Franck Kepnang

Dec 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies center Franck Kepnang (11) reacts in the second half against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Kepnang would be the addition who would feel a bit underwhelming, in my opinion. He did fine this year as a starter at Washington, but his long injury history and his limitations on offense are huge red flags.

Next year will be Kepnang's seventh year of college basketball, thanks to a COVID waiver and a few knee injuries that granted him medical waivers for 2022-23 and 2023-24. He also missed some games this past season with another leg injury.

Jan 14, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Will Tschetter (42) looks to pass the ball while guarded by Washington Huskies center Franck Kepnang (11) during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

At the end of the day, Kepnang has only stayed totally healthy one time in six seasons. His only truly healthy season was 2021-22 -- Gabe Brown and Max Christie were playing for Michigan State back then. Whichever center MSU takes needs to have a significant role, which cannot happen if Kepnang is hurt.

Also, he doesn't score a lot. He doesn't shoot threes and is a career 67.7% free-throw shooter. Every Final Four team this season had a big man averaging 10+ points per game. Kepnang averaged just 6.2 points per game this season.

2. Christian Reeves

Mar 19, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Clemson Tigers center Christian Reeves (14) works with a coaching assistant at a practice at Amica Mutual Pavilion. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Reeves is in the middle here, though he's much closer to being first than he is to being third. The alarm bells go off from Reeves' lack of production during his two years at Duke and one at Clemson, but he's 7-foot-2 -- sometimes it takes time for big men to figure things out and have things click.

Some of the more advanced statistics love this guy. His offensive rating of 130.2 was the best mark in the CAA this season, and his defensive rating of 101.7 ranked sixth. His overall box plus/minus of 4.5 was second in his conference, only behind his teammate, Jlynn Counter.

Jan 7, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Clemson Tigers center Christian Reeves (14) battles Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) for a rebound during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Clemson 74-64. | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Reeves wouldn't be the A-plus addition fans will do backflips for, but he would be in the B or B-plus "good enough" category to me.

He can score enough at 11.1 points per game this season. Reeves averaged 7.8 rebounds a contest this season and had the best overall rebound percentage (19.8%) in the CAA, which ranked 11th in the NCAA. He also averaged 1.4 blocks per game, with the best block percentage (7.5%) in the conference.

1. Anton Bonke

Dec 20, 2024; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Deivon Smith (5) shoots the ball over Providence Friars center Anton Bonke (5) during the second half at Amica Mutual Pavilion. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

I was a bit torn between Bonke and Reeves, but I'd give the slight edge to Bonke right now. The reason is that I think there is more potential with Bonke that hasn't been tapped into just yet.

He also stands at 7-foot-2, but Bonke can stretch the floor a bit and was putting up similar numbers to Reeves (10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 blocks) while facing slightly stronger competition in 2025-26 at Charlotte in the American Conference.

Nov 28, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Davidson Wildcats forward Sean Logan (15) dribbles as Providence Friars center Anton Bonke (5) defends during the first half at the Imperial Arena at the Atlantis Resort. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

If Reeves is a B-plus addition, I'd give Bonke an A-minus, perhaps. It could've been better, but the job was still ultimately done relatively effectively.

He's not the home-run addition some fans might have hoped for with Alabama transfer Aiden Sherrell , who picked Indiana instead, but Bonke is still a sought-after prospect who fits the mold of what Michigan State is looking for.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images