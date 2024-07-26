Coach Jonathan Smith's Mantra for Michigan State's Football Program
Coach Jonathan Smith is nearing the start of his first season at Michigan State. As he begins his journey, he has the challenging task of rebuilding a football program from the ground up.
So far, Coach Smith has done an admirable job working with what he has been given for Michigan State’s immediate future while also planning for the program's long-term future by putting together a respectable transfer portal and recruiting classes.
“You start with the first question, my mantra. I've always learned a long time ago, low ego, high output,” Smith said at Big Ten Football Media Days on Wednesday. “How we approach it or how we play the game, how we prepare for it, even how you function as a staff, not keeping it just about yourself.”
Smith noted that he is excited about Michigan State’s roster heading into this season, as the team has many passionate football players. As Smith prepares for his first season at the helm and continues to keep a steady presence on the recruiting trail, he said he wants to continue to fill Michigan State’s locker room with players who can see the bigger picture of where the football program is headed and how they play a part in getting the program there.
“This current roster, I am excited about in regards to, I think we've got some talent, but we do have some guys that have a care factor for this game, not just about playing because there's so much work that goes into it, and the work needs to be done together," Smith said. "This is the ultimate team game.
“So, trying to fill the locker room with guys that understand and want to be a part of something bigger than themselves, and I think we've got a lot of those guys.”
Smith’s goal of turning around Michigan State will heavily depend on his ability to recruit not only as many talented players as possible but also the players with the best attitude and mentality. Michigan State undoubtedly faces an uphill battle over the next few seasons. It will be imperative for Smith to continue to put together strong recruiting classes with players that fit the mantra he has set for the football program.
