Coach Jonathan Smith's Message to Michigan State's Defense Helped Set the Tone Against Maryland
Coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State hit the road on Saturday to face Maryland in both teams’ first Big Ten game this season. Michigan State’s defense had a productive game last week against Florida Atlantic but was facing a Maryland team that had registered over 600 yards on offense in its first game. While Michigan State was confident in its defense, Maryland posed a few issues for the Spartans.
Coach Smith knew going in that Maryland’s offense would have success at times but preached all week to Michigan State’s defense to, at the very least, make Maryland’s offense work hard for any yards and scores they would get on game day. Based on the result, it seems that Michigan State’s defense received Smith’s message well.
"I thought, defensively, coming in, we knew this was an explosive offense,” Smith said after the game. “[We] challenged our defense to just make [Maryland’s offense] earn it, put together long drives where they had to earn it throughout, and for the most part, we did that. And they kept on responding, even when we got down, they came up huge for us with that. So really happy on the group's effort.
"That's a good offense, that's a good team. We were on the road for the first time, in Big Ten play, to come up the way we did, really pleased with that. And then I appreciate Spartan Nation showing up. We had a big, old showing of Spartans out there cheering us on the whole time. That was awesome."
Michigan State entered the season aiming to prove many doubters wrong, who felt they did not have what it took to compete with many teams in the Big Ten. Michigan State’s victory over Maryland may not necessarily be considered a big win, but it is notable for a coaching staff trying to rebuild a football program.
"It's big – it's still early," Coach Smith said. "This is Game 2. We got a lot of football left. But, at the same time, some of the messages we're preaching, I think some of the belief that comes [is valuable]. Finding a way, on the road, resiliently, with some durability throughout the game, that echoes some of our messages we've been preaching."
